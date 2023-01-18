ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islandton, SC

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Gallery: My North Carolina Radio Life On National Disc Jockeys Day

Today marks one of those phony baloney awareness days that dot the calendar: National Disc Jockeys Day. I normally make fun of these things and ignore them, but hey…this one pertains to me! <g> I (and we) have been doing this longer than I care to honestly admit. That being said, it sure beats working for a living.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CJ Kowalski

Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?

Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
kiss951.com

The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for William “Willie” L. Jones

William “Willie” L. Jones, 62 of Charleston, Wva, and formerly of Pulaski, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Charleston. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
country1037fm.com

Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina

Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
CHARLOTTE, NC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Politician Charged With Hit And Run

Of all the traffic violations and incidents that I can accept and excuse as human error, there are two I cannot. The first is any idiot that passes a stopped school bus. There is no reason to ever consider doing this and zero explanation that is acceptable. Anyone who purposefully puts kids at risk? The second traffic violation that cannot be rationally explained is hit and run. Anyone charged with this has essentially been involved in an incident where he/she hit something/someone with his/her vehicle and then said, “Oh, the law doesn’t apply to me. I’ll just take off. No one will know or catch me. To the person or property I’ve damaged? You’re on your own.” Which leads me to North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

