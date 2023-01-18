Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina High Schoolers Can Win Cash And Here’s How
Kids and adults of all ages perk up when the allure of cash is on the table. However, it really appeals to teens on a budget. Now, South Carolina High Schoolers have a chance to win cash prizes with a statewide project underway. According to ABC News 4, high-schoolers in the state can submit a 2 minute or less film to the South Carolina Film Commission for a chance to win. The Commission asks students to use playing cards as a prop worked in naturally to the short film story. The Commission Director says the Young Filmmakers project “gives students a platform to develop and show off their skills and expose them to career opportunities in the field.”
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
country1037fm.com
Nashville’s Next Big Thing Coming To Charlotte, North Carolina
Nashville’s next big thing is coming to Charlotte, North Carolina this weekend and you don’t want to miss it! Who is ready for a great night?. Drew Parker is ready for the Friday night party in true Carolina fashion at Coyote Joe’s. Drew is experiencing great country success with his performances and song writing. Drew has been a part of the Nashville scene for a few years now, and has written huge hits for Luke Combs, Jake Owen. Drew is ready to become the next country star with his back to roots sound and lyrics. Don’t miss the show and a huge party at Coyote Joe’s Friday Night.
country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
The Postgame: Tar Heel Defense Seizes the Day
Dewey Burke and Taylor Vippolis join host Tommy Ashley on The Postgame show to discuss North Carolina's win over the NC State Wolfpack. Armando Bacot tallied 23 points and 18 rebounds, and in the process set the all time school record for rebounds and double doubles. RJ Davis had 26 points, including a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line, while Caleb Love added 16.
NC By Train reaches record ridership
NC By Train, an intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., and the Northeast reached more than 522,000 passengers in 2022. This is the service’s highest total ridership since it began operation in 1990. The highest ridership was in October, with 55,493 passengers. December had the third-best monthly ridership with more than 48,600 […] The post NC By Train reaches record ridership appeared first on Transportation Today.
NC couple nominated for 2 awards in Carolina Country Music Awards
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Carolina country music duo Walter Finley and April Dawn are looking forward to Saturday night. The couple was nominated for "Duo of the Year" for the third year in a row and "Country Tour of the Year" for the Carolina Country Music Awards.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
country1037fm.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
rowancountyweather.com
Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes passes away at age. 25
Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. The Charlotte Football Club confirmed this morning the tragic and heartbreaking news that defender Anton Walkes passed away early Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida. He was...
country1037fm.com
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City Leads The Nation In Positive Work-Life Balance
It’s something we all could probably work on, I know I need to. Work-life balance. I’ll stand by the belief that employers can get more productivity out of workers in a smaller amount of time. Burned-out employees who lack motivation and aren’t taking care of their physical and mental health are not helping companies grow and thrive. On the contrary, employees who have healthy lives outside of the office show up energized and ready to take on the day. It can be hard, in the work-centered environment that we live in, to find the appropriate work-life balance. Especially if you are in a career where the more you work the more money you earn. So where are the best places to work if you want time to have your own life outside of work? After all, they say work to live don’t live to work. Well, our friends at CoworkingCafe ranked some of the largest U.S. cities by their capacity to foster a healthy work/life balance. These rankings are based on economic, cultural, and infrastructural factors, as well as their psychological influence. And two North Carolina cities ranked among the best, for a more positive work-life balance.
Eight NC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List
The state of North Carolina is home to a lot of things. The state has beautiful beaches, and some of the best schools in the nation, and is nationally recognized as one of the best places to move to. One other thing that NC has no shortage of is a plethora of amazing barbecue eateries! As a result of that, it should come as no surprise that the state has eight barbecue eateries that made the list for "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" published by a major national publication! In this article, we will reveal what major national publication published the article, which NC barbecue eateries made the list, and which one was ranked the highest!
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Food Truck Owner Keeps Lifelong Love Of Food Alive
It’s restaurant week in Charlotte. And, while we mostly consider brick and mortar establishments when it comes to dining out, take another look at the food truck. There’s some delicious food coming out of food trucks all over the Charlotte area. North Carolina food truck owner Akil Courtney cooks up vegan food from his Ve-Go Food truck. Although, I am not personally vegan, I admit the pictures of this chef’s food look amazing. Some even say his dishes are so delicious you might just forget about meat completely. The chef says it all started 31 years ago. That’s when his family went vegan due to his dad’s health concerns. Akil was 12 years old then. He says cutting out meat from his dad’s diet resulted in his diabetes vanishing in a year. Furthermore, Akil’s mom was a vegan chef. And, that’s where his love of cooking began.
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: Minit Maids
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– “If it can shine, it will shine!” That’s the motto for Charlotte’s longest running local professional cleaning company, Minit Maids. In this week’s Do My Job, WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald learns the ropes of what it takes to be a professional cleaner.
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
kiss951.com
These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in North Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
mynews13.com
California vs. North Carolina
Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
Comments / 1