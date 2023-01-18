Theatre can offer few more topical messages for a nation which might hesitate over Ukraine’s needs than this neglected one-set domestic play by Lilian Hellman. It is an artfully jolting picture of a comfortable, secure and affluent society abruptly reminded of an angry wolfish world in conflict, and why turning a blind eye to it is both shameful and imprudent. By coincidence it seems to be 1941 week on. Theatrecat: two nights ago I saw (scroll down) Allegiance, set in an America which had hesitated over joining WW2 but then was shocked by Pearl Harbour, and abruptly interned its citizens of Japanese heritage. Then came this play, set in that limbo just before the US joined. It ran on Broadway in 1941, and with American mobilization was a hit film in 1943 with Bette Davis, the ending expanded to suggest an ongoing duty of conflict.

2 DAYS AGO