Read full article on original website
Pooh Bear
3d ago
The community producing gangs are in denial and until they take responsibility and address the real issues then these kids will keep taking each other out and killing innocent people, even children, whole they're exacting gang violence
Reply(3)
2
Tina Taylor
3d ago
I may stand corrected....the shooter may have been involved in a gang, the victim I know was not.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County Deputy Sheriff: Little to no consequences for teen crime
One Pierce County law enforcement official said the region is seeing an uptick in teen crime partly because there are little to no consequences for committing criminal acts. Appearing on the Gee & Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio, Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Darren Moss explained that many teens are not held for very long after committing a crime. “One of the things that are really affecting us is that once we get them in custody, we just have to let them go. And we’re seeing multiple offenses by the same kids too. And that gets concerning.”
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
KING-5
Tacoma community groups call for more action after teen shootings
TACOMA, Wash. — Candace Wesley and James Watson of Tacoma Ceasefire say keeping up with Tacoma’s increasing homicide rate can be frustrating. “It seems like this is happening week after week, and we’re hearing, especially in this Eastside community, where they’re hearing gunshots every night,” said co-founder James Watson.
KOMO News
Murder charges expected against man arrested for downtown Seattle hammer attack
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is expected to file murder charges against a 34-year-old man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle. The attack happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pike Street on Jan. 13....
q13fox.com
Police investigate sports bar shooting in Des Moines, 1 injured
DES MOINES, Wash. - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person at a sports bar in Des Moines on Thursday. According to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD), at 11:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the La Familia Sports Bar on 22855 Pacific Highway S.
KING-5
Suspect in deadly downtown Seattle hammer attack was awaiting trial on felony robbery charge
The victim of the attack died from his injuries on Jan. 19. The case has been turned over to Seattle homicide detectives.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Homicide in Chehalis Allegedly Gave Victim Pills He Found in a Parking Lot
The boyfriend of a woman who died of an overdose in Chehalis early Thursday morning was formally charged with controlled substance homicide in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday. The defendant, Ronnie Paul Wilson, 36, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at 5:45 a.m. on...
shorelineareanews.com
Police standoff in Lake Forest Park nets robber wanted in Snohomish county
Just after 3:20pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, a Lake Forest Park Police Department patrol sergeant identified a known subject he recognized to be a wanted person for robbery and multiple arrest warrants out of Snohomish County. The subject ran from the sergeant when contacted and a foot pursuit ensued....
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
KING-5
35 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths this year in King County
King County Prosecutors say they are working to hold drug dealers accountable. In the last five months of 2022, 67 fentanyl dealing charges were filed.
q13fox.com
Police arrest trio accused of armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County
Three men are in jail accused of a two-month long crime spree spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole in violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies at gas stations and convenience stores.
q13fox.com
Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County
Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands
Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
Auburn attempted kidnapping suspect held on $500,000 bail
AUBURN, Wash. — A suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista was ordered to be held on $500,000 bail by a King County judge on Wednesday. A judge agreed with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office that the suspect is a danger to the community and found probable cause for second-degree attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault.
capitolhillseattle.com
Police respond to restaurant following 23rd and Jackson gunfire
Gunfire in a disturbance outside an area restaurant brought police swarming to 23rd and Jackson in the Central District Wednesday afternoon. According to East Precinct radio updates, police were called to Catfish Corner on the northwest corner of the intersection just before 3:15 PM after multiple 911 callers reported five to six gunshots in the area.
q13fox.com
Police search for drive-by shooting suspect in Des Moines
Police are looking for the suspect behind a drive-by shooting in Des Moines. It happened before midnight at "La Familia" sports bar on Pacific Highway.
q13fox.com
2 men shot, killed in South Seattle, feet away from terrified residents of encampment
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood early this morning. Two men were shot in a car just after midnight near a homeless encampment at Fifth and S Michigan St. Some camp residents were just feet away from the victims and said they heard around seven shots.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Police Department walks back order to let DUI suspects flee in stolen cars
A Seattle Police Department policy forced officers to allow DUI suspects to flee, even when they’re in stolen cars. And if a DUI suspect in a vehicle refused to comply, officers were told to leave the scene. After a rash of incidents where DUI suspects bolted and amid considerable...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
Comments / 12