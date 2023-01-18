ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

villages-news.com

Sumter County officials revisit controversial contract tied to The Villages Developer

Sumter County commissioners Monday revisited a controversial decision a month ago to award an information technology (IT) contract to a Villages-related firm. The Villages Technology Services Group (TSG) was awarded the three-year contract with a possible three-year extension even though the firm did not respond to a request for qualifications last spring. Mission Critical Partners (MSP), the only firm that responded, was bypassed.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

The Vial of Life Offers Peace of Mind in Lake County, Florida

There is a great free program offered to seniors and those with medical conditions here in Lake County, Florida. It's called The Vial of Life. Imagine yourself in an emergency situation where you cannot explain your medical history, your allergies, your medications, or your emergency contacts to emergency responders when they come to your home. That's when The Vial of Life comes in handy!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Many Lake County residents report ongoing trash pickup delays

SORRENTO, Fla. — Many Lake County residents say they’ve been dealing with delayed trash pickup for months. Spectrum News first reported on the issue back in November when county officials blamed a new trash hauler, as well as back-to-back hurricanes, for the delays. Sorrento resident Christa Gandenberger said...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood wins award for ambitious plan to revitalize downtown

The City of Wildwood’s Downtown Master Plan has been honored by the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council with a Diamond Award. Commissioner Julian Green accepted the award this past week on behalf of Wildwood, and City Manager Jason McHugh participated in a panel discussion with other award recipients.
WILDWOOD, FL
hernandosun.com

Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”

Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager escapes prosecution in arrest after night of ‘heavily drinking’

A Villager will escape prosecution in an arrest this past November after a night of “heavily drinking.”. Melissa Francis, 47, of the Village of Sunset Pointe and a male companion “had been heavily drinking while they were out,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After they returned home, Francis ran through the front of the garage and began “striking the roof” of his specialty vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. Francis ran to the door and attempted to lock out her male companion. She returned to the garage and “struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand.” His face was red when deputies arrived on the scene. Francis was arrested on charges of battery and criminal damage to property.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

City of Brooksville Advisory Board Vacancies

The City of Brooksville is now accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the following advisory boards or commissions:. City of Brooksville Advisory Board Vacancies. Available Positions:. Brooksville Housing Authority:. Available Now: Unexpired four-year term as Alternate through December 31, 2025. Available...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County man killed after suffering medical emergency while driving pickup

A Sumter County man was killed after suffering a medical emergency while driving a pickup in Hillsborough County. The 49-year-old Webster man was driving the southbound pickup at 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 39 in when he suffered the medical emergency, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the truck, which left the roadway and struck a traffic sign. He died at the scene of the crash.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking

A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car

A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
LADY LAKE, FL

