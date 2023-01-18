Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Sumter County officials revisit controversial contract tied to The Villages Developer
Sumter County commissioners Monday revisited a controversial decision a month ago to award an information technology (IT) contract to a Villages-related firm. The Villages Technology Services Group (TSG) was awarded the three-year contract with a possible three-year extension even though the firm did not respond to a request for qualifications last spring. Mission Critical Partners (MSP), the only firm that responded, was bypassed.
The Vial of Life Offers Peace of Mind in Lake County, Florida
There is a great free program offered to seniors and those with medical conditions here in Lake County, Florida. It's called The Vial of Life. Imagine yourself in an emergency situation where you cannot explain your medical history, your allergies, your medications, or your emergency contacts to emergency responders when they come to your home. That's when The Vial of Life comes in handy!
Bay News 9
Many Lake County residents report ongoing trash pickup delays
SORRENTO, Fla. — Many Lake County residents say they’ve been dealing with delayed trash pickup for months. Spectrum News first reported on the issue back in November when county officials blamed a new trash hauler, as well as back-to-back hurricanes, for the delays. Sorrento resident Christa Gandenberger said...
villages-news.com
Wildwood wins award for ambitious plan to revitalize downtown
The City of Wildwood’s Downtown Master Plan has been honored by the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council with a Diamond Award. Commissioner Julian Green accepted the award this past week on behalf of Wildwood, and City Manager Jason McHugh participated in a panel discussion with other award recipients.
ocala-news.com
FHP warns Marion County motorists of potential visibility issues from 342-acre prescribed burn
Marion County motorists are being warned of potential visibility issues from an earlier 342-acre prescribed burn. The affected area is located near Fort McCoy in the vicinity of County Road 314. The Florida Highway Patrol states that there may be lingering smoke in this area from the prescribed burn. Motorists...
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to appear at arraignment after fight over seat at restaurant
A Villager has been ordered to appear at an arraignment after a fight over a seat at the bar at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been ordered to appear at an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Sumter County Court.
villages-news.com
Villager escapes prosecution in arrest after night of ‘heavily drinking’
A Villager will escape prosecution in an arrest this past November after a night of “heavily drinking.”. Melissa Francis, 47, of the Village of Sunset Pointe and a male companion “had been heavily drinking while they were out,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After they returned home, Francis ran through the front of the garage and began “striking the roof” of his specialty vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. Francis ran to the door and attempted to lock out her male companion. She returned to the garage and “struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand.” His face was red when deputies arrived on the scene. Francis was arrested on charges of battery and criminal damage to property.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Pasco Deputies Looking For Camo Pickup Truck Involved In New Port Richey Construction Site Theft
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two men involved in a construction site theft that took place on Sunday. According to deputies, on Jan. 15, between 6:10 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., two suspects entered a fenced construction site in the 15400
naturecoaster.com
City of Brooksville Advisory Board Vacancies
The City of Brooksville is now accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the following advisory boards or commissions:. City of Brooksville Advisory Board Vacancies. Available Positions:. Brooksville Housing Authority:. Available Now: Unexpired four-year term as Alternate through December 31, 2025. Available...
Lake County deputies fatally shoot armed man during standoff near Clermont
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies fatally shot a 69-year-old armed man during a standoff Friday at his home near Clermont, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said that they were called to the home on Pine Island Road near Montevista Road after someone asked that they check on the well-being of Donald Charles Brady.
Any Suggestions for Date Night Spots in Lake County, Florida?
I saw a post the other day from someone looking for places to take their date in Lake County, Florida. I know of a few good spots, but I'm curious to know if you can think of something that I'm not considering. Here are a few of my favorite choices:
villages-news.com
Sumter County man killed after suffering medical emergency while driving pickup
A Sumter County man was killed after suffering a medical emergency while driving a pickup in Hillsborough County. The 49-year-old Webster man was driving the southbound pickup at 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 39 in when he suffered the medical emergency, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the truck, which left the roadway and struck a traffic sign. He died at the scene of the crash.
villages-news.com
On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea
In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested at local car wash after allegedly selling drugs to informant
A suspect was arrested at a local car wash after allegedly selling drugs to a confidential informant. Robert Donald Paul Myers, 56, of Summerfield, was arrested on multiple drug charges by a Sumter County sheriff’s detective at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantis Car Wash on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.
villages-news.com
Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking
A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
click orlando
Woman missing out of Marion found safe by Martin County deputies, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Marion County investigators on Friday announced 23-year-old Carly Danielle Axen — who had been reported missing and was feared to be endangered after last being seen Dec. 10 — was found safe by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL: Marion County...
Bay News 9
Citrus Co. man goes missing with unknown whereabouts, sheriff's office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has been searching for a local man that has been missing since last Thursday. Jeffery Shoemaker, 67, was reported missing on Jan. 19. He last spoke to his family on Jan. 17, according to officials. Sheriff's officials said he may...
villages-news.com
Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car
A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
