Minnesota State

Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
Detroit News

Tight supplies of onion rings have one restaurant CEO nervous

Onion rings and fries will be tight this year, according to Portillo's Chief Executive Officer Michael Osanloo - another challenge for restaurant operators that are grappling with high food and labor costs. The limited supply is largely due to a bad crop year for the onions that are used for...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

Musk risks losing Tesla fraud trial if he takes lawyers' bait

Elon Musk needs a jury to believe him if the Tesla boss is to avoid being socked with potentially billions of dollars in damages at a securities fraud trial. The chief executive officer is scheduled as soon as Friday to face off with lawyers representing investors taken him to trial in San Francisco. The shareholders contend his 2018 tweets about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured" amounted to lies that cost them big losses from stock price swings over a 10-day period before the plan was abandoned.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Detroit News

Rally for tech stocks helps soften Wall Street’s rough week

A rough week on Wall Street dominated by worries about a weakening economy ended Friday with a broad rally that gave the market its best day in two weeks. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%. Despite the gains, the benchmark index still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite closed 2.7% higher.
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit News

Musk says Twitter to roll out zero ads subscription model

Elon Musk said he will revamp the size and frequency of advertisements that appear on Twitter and plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model that allows for zero ads. “Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk said Saturday...

