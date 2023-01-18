Read full article on original website
Related
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Detroit News
Tight supplies of onion rings have one restaurant CEO nervous
Onion rings and fries will be tight this year, according to Portillo's Chief Executive Officer Michael Osanloo - another challenge for restaurant operators that are grappling with high food and labor costs. The limited supply is largely due to a bad crop year for the onions that are used for...
Detroit News
Virginia Gov. Youngkin calls Ford battery plant with Chinese partner a 'Trojan horse'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling an electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese partner a “Trojan horse” for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the US auto industry. The Republican governor, who is considered to be a possible 2024 presidential candidate,...
Detroit News
Musk risks losing Tesla fraud trial if he takes lawyers' bait
Elon Musk needs a jury to believe him if the Tesla boss is to avoid being socked with potentially billions of dollars in damages at a securities fraud trial. The chief executive officer is scheduled as soon as Friday to face off with lawyers representing investors taken him to trial in San Francisco. The shareholders contend his 2018 tweets about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured" amounted to lies that cost them big losses from stock price swings over a 10-day period before the plan was abandoned.
Detroit News
Rally for tech stocks helps soften Wall Street’s rough week
A rough week on Wall Street dominated by worries about a weakening economy ended Friday with a broad rally that gave the market its best day in two weeks. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%. Despite the gains, the benchmark index still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite closed 2.7% higher.
Detroit News
Musk says Twitter to roll out zero ads subscription model
Elon Musk said he will revamp the size and frequency of advertisements that appear on Twitter and plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model that allows for zero ads. “Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk said Saturday...
Comments / 0