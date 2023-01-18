ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

carolinajournal.com

Cooper declines to endorse Stein in 2024 gubernatorial race

At an event Thursday, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper declined to endorse Josh Stein, N.C.’s current attorney general who launched his candidacy for governor earlier this week. After Cooper declined to say whether he would be endorsing Stein, the governor’s team provided the following statement:. “Josh Stein has worked...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Chosen for their help to override vetoes? Or for their leadership?

(The Center Square) – Assignments that put Democrats in leadership positions on several North Carolina House of Representatives committees this week are raising speculation about the Republican majority’s strategy for overriding vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Political observers contend the assignments will likely be one of several factors that will weigh on Democrats as they consider crossing the aisle on controversial issues in the coming years. Republicans won a...
carolinajournal.com

Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers

Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

HURST: New Congress presents opportunity for North Carolina

Now that a Speaker of the House has been elected, the country’s political attention is shifting toward what the new session of Congress can accomplish before the next election cycle kicks into high gear. While the focus has shifted, North Carolina will still be a priority as Republicans look...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin responds to state senator's gun control proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a slew of shootings happening in Virginia, adding to the nation's already staggering numbers, state Senator Creigh Deeds is taking action. Deeds has proposed a law banning the sale and possession of assault weapons made after July 1, 2023. It would also prohibit anyone...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

More than 280 illegal firearms forfeited in NC Eastern District in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022, according to an announcement from Michael Easley, U.S. attorney for the district. The Eastern District includes 44 counties from Raleigh to the Atlantic coast. “Getting […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Wbt.com

Nasty Name Calling In Governor’s Race

State Attorney General Josh Stein came out swinging as he announced his plans to run for Governor. Instead of touting his record, Stein blasted his likely opponent, the state’s first black Lt. Governor Mark Robinson a bigot.
erienewsnow.com

Analysis: Bonds for environment, tech jobs lacked 60% vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Requiring 60% of Ohio voters to approve constitutional amendments could jeopardize future state efforts to attract jobs, improve highways, schools and parks, provide low-cost housing access and protect the environment, a former newspaper executive and state lawmaker warned Thursday. Speaking at a Statehouse news conference,...
OHIO STATE
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which includes three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

