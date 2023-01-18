ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannin County, TX

KTEN.com

Work to resume Monday on Durant boulevard project

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — It's now official. The Durant City Council met in special session Friday to approve an updated contract with Schiralli Construction to finish work on a long-delayed project to widen a section of University Boulevard. City officials called the meeting just weeks after they worked out...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Grayson County 911 service interrupted

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Denison economic summit forecasts rosy future

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Development Alliance hosted its yearly economic summit, breaking down 2022 success stories and outlining plans for 2023 and beyond. The main topic of discussion for Friday's event was the progress on Main Street. "Although it looks like it happened overnight, it's been in...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Durant Mayor Oden Grube resigns

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant Mayor Oden Grube announced Friday she is stepping down from her post due to health concerns. Grube was elected to the City Council in 2017 and became mayor in 2019. Vice Mayor Danny Sherrer will serve as acting mayor until April 17, when voters...
DURANT, OK
ssnewstelegram.com

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KTEN.com

Denison ordinance targets catalytic converter theft

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council has approved a new ordinance to discourage the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Nationally, the number of the pollution control devices reported stolen soared from 3,300 to more than 14,000 between 2019 and 2020. "I think we are the first...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash

MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Bonham Police Chief Announces Retirement

Bonham Police Chief Mike Bankston announced his retirement after serving as chief of the Department for 39 years. The position requires at least five years of experience in law enforcement and pays between $100,000 and $120,000 a year. Compensation includes paid vacation, sick and personal leave, and a variety of other benefits. Applications are available at Bonham City Hall as well as online at https://www.cityofbonham.org/jobs.
KXII.com

Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Independent School District School Board approved a four-day instructional week academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year at Thursday night’s board meeting. Classes will start on Aug. 7, and go until May 23, with every Friday being off through the school year. The...
ANNA, TX
KTEN.com

Murray State seeks to expand gunsmithing degree

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Murray State College is one of four NRA-approved and affiliated schools in the United States that offer a short-term gunsmithing course. After a recent request to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, MSC is taking aim at a more advanced course of study to repair, modify, design or build firearms.
TISHOMINGO, OK
easttexasradio.com

Paris Man Guilty of Theft From Red River Valley Fair Association

Back in September, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested for stealing more than $2500 but less than $30,000 from the Red River Valley Fair Association where Steven was Executive Director and Susan was his Executive Assistant. Steven pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 5 years felony probation and ordered to pay $11,000 restitution with the first payment of $2000 due within 30 days. Susan’s case is still pending.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Arrest Made in Sulphur Springs School Bomb Threat

Sulphur Springs Police identified a suspect very quickly in the case of a bomb threat at Sulphur Springs Elementary School on January 18th. Sulphur Springs police then issued a warrant for Morgan Rechelle Durrett of Dallas, located the suspect and arrested her. It is not known at this time what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at SSES. The bomb threat was called in to the main office of the campus around 7:55am Wednesday morning, which sent teachers, staff, and police into an evacuation protocol with all students quickly and safely evacuated out of the buildings and evcntually across League Street to the League Street Church of Christ which provided a safe haven for those affected. Parents were notified via Skyward about the threat and that the remainder of the class day would be cancelled, and insturcting parents to come pick up their children in the church parking lot.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

