Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
14news.com
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
14news.com
Law enforcement evaluate response for Thursday night Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the first 911 call came in at 9:59 Thursday night. That call, according to police, was for an active shooter at the west side Walmart. “Last night could have been so, so much worse,” said Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Noah Robinson. Evansville Police Sergeant...
14news.com
Released body cam footage, 911 calls demonstrate timeline of Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Released body camera footage from Thursday night’s shooting at Evansville’s west-side Walmart shows a broad timeline of events from what happened. At 9:59 p.m. Thursday, a call came in for an active shooter at that Walmart. “We have an active shooter at the west-side...
14news.com
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Union County after officials say he attempted to avoid prosecution for a rape charge issued in New York. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Miguel Tzoc “groomed” a teenage girl and arranged for the girl to be taken from her home in Guatemala. Officials say after making it across the border and ending up in California, she traveled to New York by bus, where she was united with Tzoc.
14news.com
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
14news.com
USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following the night of stress and anguish caused by the Walmart shooting in Evansville on Thursday, one local college student decided to do something powerful. Ayane Mundy, who attends the University of Southern Indiana, went to Walmart West to pray for everyone who was there on...
14news.com
EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
14news.com
Chaplain helps EPD cope with dangerous job
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the dust started to settle following the shooting at the west side Walmart, we started to hear stories of the impact last night’s events had on the officers involved. This included officers saying prayers as they approached the scene. These are times when the...
14news.com
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
14news.com
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash let to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
14news.com
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
14news.com
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re looking more into the history of the Walmart shooting suspect in Evansville. An affidavit describes a scene at the west side Walmart on May 18, 2022. Slammed him to the ground, kneed in the face and shoved against the wall: this is how several...
14news.com
ISP: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say the man found dead in a car down in a deep ravine just south of Princeton on Friday has been identified. It was along Old 41, not far south of when it’s South Main Street. It’s north of the Kings Exit.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
14news.com
Dispatchers praised for work during Walmart shooting; ‘They humble me and make me proud’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch played an important part in the response to the shooting Thursday night at the westside Walmart. Well over a dozen 911 calls came in during the chaos. [Related: EPD giving update on Walmart shooting, showing body camera footage]. [Related: EPD releases identity...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Breaking news, the shooter is dead after an active shooting situation at the Westside Walmart in Evansville. Police say they have identified the suspect as Ronald Mosley II. “If there’s active gunfire we immediately go to threat and neutralize it, to minimize the loss of life,” Vanderburgh County...
14news.com
EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning. They say that happened at Circle K on the corner of Riverside Drive and Boeke around 3 a.m. According to EPD, the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and got...
14news.com
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
14news.com
Police: Threat neutralized following active shooter situation on Evansville’s west side
Diana Moers planning on change as Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor. 6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride. 6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride. Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte. Addiction...
Comments / 0