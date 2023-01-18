Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
North of the River upcoming activites
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — North of the River Recreation and Park District has some activities coming up, including a daddy-daughter dance and junior theater auditions. Jasmin Lobasso, the superintendent for NOR, talked more about the events. For more information toy can visit norfun.org.
Bakersfield Now
Hearing pushed back in Cal City Boys case
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A hearing that was scheduled to take place Friday morning in the case of a couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West has been pushed back to next week. Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, among...
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for man with dementia
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is trying to locate a missing person. Perry Henderson was last seen in the 100 block of 17th Street on January 7, 2023. Henderson is considered at risk due to being diagnosed with dementia. Henderson is described as:. Black male, 60...
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Age Well, Drive Smart program
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol has implemented a program that helps educate the aging population driving on the road. Officer Tomas Martinez with CHP talked about the "Age Well, Drive Smart" program. To join the program you can call (661) 396-6600.
Bakersfield Now
KCFD and KCSO Search and Rescue rescue hiker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Fire Department was dispatched Saturday morning to assist KCSO Search and Rescue with a lost and possibly injured hiker. The flight crew on KCFD's Helicopter 407 found the hiker who was accompanied by their dog. The hiker was weak but uninjured. They hoisted...
Bakersfield Now
Teen hurt following shooting in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy was hurt in the shooting Thursday evening in Wasco. Around 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue. There they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot. Homicide detectives were...
Bakersfield Now
Highway 178 closure forces people to take limited driving routes
KBAK/KBFX — ”It's just a bad time of the year for the canyon to be closed because it's usually the safest as far as the ice and snow," said Jason French. What French refers to, is Highway 178 closing yet again after another rock slide Wednesday morning. It’s...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Fire Dept. share how crews rescued Merced residents during floods
BAKERSFIELD, California — The Bakersfield Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team returned to Bakersfield Thursday. The 6 person crew went on a two week deployment, making stops in areas impacted by storms. They worked alongside other departments to rescue people from floodwaters. Nate Atkinson, is one of the...
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for Elderly at risk missing man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department needs assistance finding Johnnie O’Neal. He was last seen on January 20th, 2023, in the 1200 block of 8th Street. O’Neal is considered at risk due to his age and medical conditions. O’Neal is described as a:. Black...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Firefighters rescue driver from rollover crash in ravine near Wofford Heights
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Firefighters rescued driver following crash down a ravine on Friday morning at Cedar Creek Campground. They were called out around 7:39 am on Highway 155 near the Cedar Creek Campground. With assistance from CHP, firefighters from KCFD's Glennville, CA station located the driver.
Bakersfield Now
Department of Corrections looking for man who walk away from reentry program
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced Friday that a man walked away from their reentry program in Bakersfield this morning. At approximately 9 a.m., CDCR agents received a notification that there was an alarm on John Ross’s monitoring device. The Male Community...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County DA's office working to get EDD fraud money back to Kern County residents
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In 2020, district attorneys offices around California discovered the state Employment Development Department (EDD) mishandled what became billions of dollars in unemployment money to inmates and other schemers. Ever since, the Kern County DA's office has been working to get that money back to Kern...
Bakersfield Now
Experts say domestic violence abusers can be unpredictable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “You never know how someone is going to act especially after someone has had control over an individual for such a long time," said Marvin Luna. What began as a domestic violence call in South Bakersfield turned into a seven-hour stand-off on Cibola Drive...
Bakersfield Now
No active shooter found, campus secure and not locked down
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (5:58 p.m.) The University Police did a sweep and found no evidence of any shooter and the campus is secure and not on lockdown, according to CSUB Public Information Officer, Jennifer Self. --- California State University of Bakersfield officials said they are aware of...
Bakersfield Now
Hwy 166 in Maricopa to SLO to remain closed at least until end of January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — CalTrans District 6 announced Thursday that Highway 166 between Maricopa and the San Luis Obispo County line will remain closed at least until the end of the month due to construction. That area of Highway 166, south of Mariposa will be rebuilt and repaved due...
Bakersfield Now
Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed in crash identified by coroner
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman is dead and another is injured after allegedly crashing into multiple trees, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said they received a report of a single-vehicle car crash on Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way on January 20, 2023, just after 12 a.m.
Bakersfield Now
Attorney says deadly BPD patrol car accident could have been avoided
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After yesterday's deadly crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car that left three injured and one dead, the law office representing one of the victim's is speaking out. Chain Cohn Clark is representing Ana Hernandez, the 34-year old woman who was hurt in Thursday...
