North of the River upcoming activites

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — North of the River Recreation and Park District has some activities coming up, including a daddy-daughter dance and junior theater auditions. Jasmin Lobasso, the superintendent for NOR, talked more about the events. For more information toy can visit norfun.org.
Hearing pushed back in Cal City Boys case

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A hearing that was scheduled to take place Friday morning in the case of a couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West has been pushed back to next week. Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, among...
Police searching for man with dementia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is trying to locate a missing person. Perry Henderson was last seen in the 100 block of 17th Street on January 7, 2023. Henderson is considered at risk due to being diagnosed with dementia. Henderson is described as:. Black male, 60...
CHP: Age Well, Drive Smart program

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol has implemented a program that helps educate the aging population driving on the road. Officer Tomas Martinez with CHP talked about the "Age Well, Drive Smart" program. To join the program you can call (661) 396-6600.
KCFD and KCSO Search and Rescue rescue hiker

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Fire Department was dispatched Saturday morning to assist KCSO Search and Rescue with a lost and possibly injured hiker. The flight crew on KCFD's Helicopter 407 found the hiker who was accompanied by their dog. The hiker was weak but uninjured. They hoisted...
Teen hurt following shooting in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy was hurt in the shooting Thursday evening in Wasco. Around 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue. There they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot. Homicide detectives were...
Police searching for Elderly at risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department needs assistance finding Johnnie O’Neal. He was last seen on January 20th, 2023, in the 1200 block of 8th Street. O’Neal is considered at risk due to his age and medical conditions. O’Neal is described as a:. Black...
Department of Corrections looking for man who walk away from reentry program

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced Friday that a man walked away from their reentry program in Bakersfield this morning. At approximately 9 a.m., CDCR agents received a notification that there was an alarm on John Ross’s monitoring device. The Male Community...
Experts say domestic violence abusers can be unpredictable

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “You never know how someone is going to act especially after someone has had control over an individual for such a long time," said Marvin Luna. What began as a domestic violence call in South Bakersfield turned into a seven-hour stand-off on Cibola Drive...
No active shooter found, campus secure and not locked down

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (5:58 p.m.) The University Police did a sweep and found no evidence of any shooter and the campus is secure and not on lockdown, according to CSUB Public Information Officer, Jennifer Self. --- California State University of Bakersfield officials said they are aware of...
Hwy 166 in Maricopa to SLO to remain closed at least until end of January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — CalTrans District 6 announced Thursday that Highway 166 between Maricopa and the San Luis Obispo County line will remain closed at least until the end of the month due to construction. That area of Highway 166, south of Mariposa will be rebuilt and repaved due...
Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
Woman killed in crash identified by coroner

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman is dead and another is injured after allegedly crashing into multiple trees, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said they received a report of a single-vehicle car crash on Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way on January 20, 2023, just after 12 a.m.
Attorney says deadly BPD patrol car accident could have been avoided

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After yesterday's deadly crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car that left three injured and one dead, the law office representing one of the victim's is speaking out. Chain Cohn Clark is representing Ana Hernandez, the 34-year old woman who was hurt in Thursday...
