Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund
The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Blasted For Being Dangerous In The Ring
Goldberg established himself as a major force in WCW before he eventually made his way to WWE. Despite previously expressing remorse for not fully embracing professional wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends and returned to the ring six years ago as a part-time performer. He might have won a boatload of titles, but he was also responsible for a few injuries over the year, including that infamous Bret Hart concussion. That being said, Goldberg was still criticized for being a dangerous worker.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return, Says WWE Has Been Really Fun Under Triple H
Mick Foley has some thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors. The Hall of Famer discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show, where he praised the work of Triple H for taking the company in a fun and exciting direction following Vince’s retirement last July. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage Details On Who Decided To Split The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Titles
The Usos hold two sets of Tag Team Titles, but WWE has decided to split them up with their next title defense coming in a match where only the Raw titles are on the line. It was at Money in the Bank in July 2021 when The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. That match, which took place on the Kickoff Show, was the beginning of the longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history. The Usos have held those Smackdown Tag Team Titles for just about 550 days – around a year and a half.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Released Long-Time Staffer With Close Ties To Triple H
WWE went through massive shake-ups ever since Vince McMahon came back to the company as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Vince’s return also saw changes in management positions, including letting go of some long-time employees in surprising fashion. The first major managerial change saw Stephanie McMahon...
Kofi Kingston Says He Has A Couple Years Left On Contract, Wants To Work With New Day After Wrestling
Kofi Kingston discusses potentially winding down his wrestling career. In December 2019, Kofi signed a new five-year deal with WWE, indicating that his contract would run to December 2024. Kingston, 41, joined WWE, signing with their developmental territory, in 2006 and has been part of the company ever since. Speaking...
ringsidenews.com
Jay Briscoe’s Memorial Fundraiser Smashes Original Goals
The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. The pain of his loss will be felt for a long time, but fans and pro wrestlers alike continue to give his family monetary support. In fact, Jay Briscoe’s memorial fundraiser has now smashed its original goal of $50K by a huge margin.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'
AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Smackdown Prep For Uncle Howdy
Tonight's "WWE SmackDown" takes place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and as the date for this year's Royal Rumble event draws near, WWE fans await the next stage of the storyline involving Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, and the mysterious "Uncle Howdy." Ahead of tonight's show, there's been an update on how WWE is handling prep work for the Uncle Howdy character.
diva-dirt.com
Becky Lynch To Appear On Day Time Talk Show On Jan. 27
Becky Lynch just taped her episode to appear on the Kelly Clarkson Show. The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 27 just one day before the Royal Rumble. Lynch will be in action on this Monday’s Raw which is the 30th anniversary of the show. She will face Bayley in a steel cage match. Lynch nor Bayley have officially been announced for the Rumble match but it is expected they both will participate.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
diva-dirt.com
Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) Gives Birth To First Child
Known as Cassie Lee in IMPACT and Peyton Royce in WWE has given birth to her first child with her husband AEW’s Shawn Spears. She posted the news on her social media showing that their boy’s name is Austin Jay and was born on Jan. 17. The couple announced the pregnancy in August.
PWMania
Photo: Former WWE Wrestler Attends Friday’s SmackDown
Zach Gowen had a memorable Friday night at WWE SmackDown. In a tweet, the former WWE wrestler mentioned that he got to enter the ring at the show. He took a photo with his children and thanked the company for allowing them to share in the experience. “Didn’t expect my...
Popculture
WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company
A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision. "I would like to say thank...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Believes Tag Team Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Arn Anderson believes a legendary tag team should easily get the nod into the WWE Hall Of Fame. On the latest episode of "ARN" with co-host Paul Bromwell, "The Enforcer" was asked if one of his best friends in wrestling, the late Bobby Eaton should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a singles star or as a member of the infamous Midnight Express alongside Stan Lane.
