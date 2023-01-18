Read full article on original website
Related
Sting: Great Muta Is The Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling In America
Sting comments on Great Muta's upcoming retirement. The Great Muta is set to have his last match on January 22 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He will team with Sting & Darby Allin to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, & Naomichi Marufuji. Muta and Sting have a long history as rivals and...
Full Card Announced For Keiji Muto Retirement Show At Tokyo Dome
Promotions come together for Keiji Muto. Keiji Muto will compete in his final match event on February 21 when he takes on Tetsuya Naito at his retirement show at the Tokyo Dome. The full lineup features cross-promotional matches including IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on GHC Heavyweight Champion...
Alec Price Talks Busy Schedule, Wrestling Alex Shelley, Power Rangers, And More
Independent wrestler Alec Price joins us to discuss being SUP Bonestorm Champion, return to Limitless, wrestling during the pandemic, having bangers, Power Rangers, and so much more. Support Alec:. Twitter: @ThePrizeCityOG. Merchandise: prowrestlingtees.com/theprizecityog. Bookings: [email protected]
Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews, Soho vs. Baker vs. Storm, More Added To 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Since he beat Samoa Joe to win the title on the January 4 episode, Allin has defended the gold against Michael Bennett, Juice Robinson, and KUSHIDA. During the January 20 episode of AEW Rampage, he stated that his next target is the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King & Julia Hart).
More Details Behind Switchblade Jay White Leaving NJPW, Future
A major name in wrestling's contract is up very soon. Fightful Select has learned that Switchblade Jay White's contract is up relatively soon, and is expected to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling, per those in the company. Those that we've spoken to believe both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are interested in getting the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, however, WWE sources seemed confident they would land him. However, that's far from official as it was noted from sources within multiple companies that they can't officially reach out to him until his deal is up. Until that happens, there's no guarantee he'll leave NJPW.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestleview.com
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child
AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Flash Movie Merch Seemingly Revealed The Movie’s Villain, And Wow
A merchandise leak for The Flash movie may have revealed the movie's main antagonist.
wrestlingnews365.com
WWE Announces Two New Signings: Alexis Gray And Christopher Daniels
Whether they come from a wrestling background or another sport, WWE is always on the lookout for its next big stars. A former Texas Southern University track and field star was revealed earlier today by PWInsider that the company has hired two new recruits. The Bahamas-based 25-year-old Alexis Gray graduated...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says Vince McMahon Return Makes Future WWE Return ‘Questionable’
An AEW star says Vince McMahon’s return makes their future WWE return “questionable”. As previously reported, Dax Harwood of FTR revealed that he and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler would be taking time off television from All Elite Wrestling for a few months. FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Rumored To Be Returning Drops Major Hint Of Royal Rumble Return
The WWE Royal Rumble match is a time for surprises and one former star that’s likely to return has dropped a hint about her comeback on social media. Chelsea Green has been expected to return to WWE after her run in Impact Wrestling came to an end a few months ago. In December, Green shut down her exclusive content page with Fightful Select reporting at the time that she was headed to WWE.
ComicBook
Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why She's Not in 30th-Anniversary Special
The Power Rangers franchise is coming back in a huge way with a special new episode coming to Netflix as part of the 30th Anniversary for the series, and original Pink Ranger star Amy Jo Johnson explained to fans why she is not a part of the upcoming anniversary special! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be releasing on Netflix this Spring, and following the reveal of the first major look at what to expect, it was confirmed that the new special will be bringing back many fan favorite stars from across the first three seasons of the series.
Crowbar Talks His AEW Dark Match Against Joey Janela, Says Janela Requested To Work With Him
Crowbar talks his match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation. When wrestling legends are in the twilight of their career, they often become journeymen of some sorts. That is certainly the case for former WCW star Crowbar, who has been making his way around the wrestling scene in recent years. Crowbar, also known as Devon Storm, has made appearances in BEYOND Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling in 2022 alone.
IMPACT Knockouts World Title Bout Set For IMPACT No Surrender 2023
The Knockouts World Championship match is set for IMPACT No Surrender. Mickie James doesn't have to wait very long for her next challenge, as even though her Last Rodeo saw a happy conclusion, she is now scheduled to face Masha Slamovich at No Surrender on February 21. Masha earned this...
Tag Team Tourney! | Smackdown & AEW Rampage 1/20/2023 | Show Review & Results | R.I.P. Jay Briscoe
Kate (@misskatefabe) and Alex Pawlowski (@alexsourgraps) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Tonight's superchat and humperchat donations will be donated to the Pugh family. Reach for the sky, boy. Smackdown:. - Tag Contender Tournament: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders. - LA Knight in action. - Tag...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0