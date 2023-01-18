Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Calm weather this afternoon; snow arrives late Saturday and could create hazardous travel
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8 PM Saturday through 5 PM Sunday for the West Glacier Region and the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the higher terrain. Snow squalls will be possible along the front overnight Saturday night, producing brief intense snow rates.
NBCMontana
Snow on the way for the weekend
Montana native reimagines Montana county assignments with current populations
Cody McCracken, from Blaine County, reimagined Montana's original county assignments with updated rankings based on current population size. Yellowstone County would be No. 1 in new rankings.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 1/21/23
It looks like another great weekend to get out and poke some holes. We are hearing some great reports of hardwater fishing across the state. If you are planning on some winter fun, hear all of our latest reports from the most recent episode of MORS.
3 Most Popular Ways To Get Up To Date Montana Road Conditions
Winter arrived here in Montana a couple of months ago. Although spoiled by a few warmer days earlier in the season, we also saw some of the coldest days of the year as well. Snowfall has been a bit light so far this year, but we still have lots of time to get those record inches in the book.
montanarightnow.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Montana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Montana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana
Patchy freezing fog; tracking the next weather maker
Lingering light snow showers will continue this afternoon without much of an impact. Generally, by late this evening cloud cover will partially clear out- allowing for the development of patchy freezing fog by Friday morning. Black ice will be possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Friday and most of Saturday will...
700 miles of dinos and drive-ins on Montana’s longest amazing road
If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
NBCMontana
Friday begins with patchy freezing fog; next weather maker set to arrive late Saturday
We have seen partial clearing overnight -- primarily across southwest and west central Montana -- allowing for patchy freezing fog to develop. Black ice will be possible this morning and could create a few slick spots for the morning commute as a result. Friday and most of Saturday will be...
Horsing Around: Montana’s Wildest Winter Sport is Happening Soon
Tis the season for winter fun in the great outdoors. For some, winter is about ice fishing or building snowmen, while others prefer to strap slick boards to their feet and let gravity pull them down a mountain. But, how about the folks that strap slick boards to their feet and let horses do the pulling? It is called Skijoring, and it is one of the oldest competitive sports in the state. Not to mention one of the most extreme winter sports in the west.
Fairfield Sun Times
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Montana using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana
Light snow returns late tonight and tomorrow
- It's been a nice Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Over the next several hours, cloud cover will continue to fill in ahead of the next weather maker. Overnight and into tomorrow morning, much of western Montana will see light snow showers move in. Only a light accumulation of up to an inch is expected, although passes such as Lookout and Lolo could see up to a few inches of snow accumulate. Showers begin to clear out by the afternoon, with only a few isolated showers in the higher terrain expected tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s/upper 20s for highs with lows anywhere from the single digits across southwest Montana to 10s and 20s elsewhere.
5 Best Made In Montana Cheeses That Will Make Locals Proud
I find it odd that Montana isn't known more for its dairy products. This state is home to some of the finest cheeses that money can buy. Clean air, healthy cows, and talented artisans make Montana cheese something worth exploring. What kind of cheese is made in Montana? Quite a...
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Avian Influenza spreading rapidly across Montana
Avian Influenza is spreading rapidly across the country in both wild and domestic birds, including right here in Montana.
A Bad Weekend to Be a Coyote in Montana is Coming Up
Every coyote hunter that I've ever talked to has always taken the time to explain how they are the best of the caller of coyotes that god ever put on this earth. And the weekend of February 17-19 it's gonna be a bad weekend to be a coyote. So we...
Montana Needs These Three Things. Do We Just Need To Accept It?
This post isn't intended to "tick people off" per se, but these are three things that people don't want to hear. The problem is, these three things HELP so many people, businesses, and everyday life here in Montana. I know that people want to go back to the "old Montana",...
NBCMontana
Calm weather is in store for today; more weather makers on the way beginning tonight
Western Montana will see a break from precipitation today, except for some light snow showers in northwest Montana. However, freezing fog could be an issue this morning depending on the amounts of low cloud cover we observe. Black ice and reduced visibility could impact the morning commute once again, so take it easy and give yourself a few extra minutes! Other than these factors, Wednesday should be a relatively calm weather day.
