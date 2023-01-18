ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Snow on the way for the weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8 PM Saturday through 5 PM Sunday for the West Glacier Region and the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the higher terrain. Snow squalls will be possible along the front overnight Saturday night, producing brief intense snow rates.
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 1/21/23

It looks like another great weekend to get out and poke some holes. We are hearing some great reports of hardwater fishing across the state. If you are planning on some winter fun, hear all of our latest reports from the most recent episode of MORS.
montanarightnow.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Montana history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Montana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana

Patchy freezing fog; tracking the next weather maker

Lingering light snow showers will continue this afternoon without much of an impact. Generally, by late this evening cloud cover will partially clear out- allowing for the development of patchy freezing fog by Friday morning. Black ice will be possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Friday and most of Saturday will...
a-z-animals.com

Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In

Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
96.3 The Blaze

Horsing Around: Montana’s Wildest Winter Sport is Happening Soon

Tis the season for winter fun in the great outdoors. For some, winter is about ice fishing or building snowmen, while others prefer to strap slick boards to their feet and let gravity pull them down a mountain. But, how about the folks that strap slick boards to their feet and let horses do the pulling? It is called Skijoring, and it is one of the oldest competitive sports in the state. Not to mention one of the most extreme winter sports in the west.
Fairfield Sun Times

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Montana using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana

Light snow returns late tonight and tomorrow

- It's been a nice Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Over the next several hours, cloud cover will continue to fill in ahead of the next weather maker. Overnight and into tomorrow morning, much of western Montana will see light snow showers move in. Only a light accumulation of up to an inch is expected, although passes such as Lookout and Lolo could see up to a few inches of snow accumulate. Showers begin to clear out by the afternoon, with only a few isolated showers in the higher terrain expected tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s/upper 20s for highs with lows anywhere from the single digits across southwest Montana to 10s and 20s elsewhere.
94.9 KYSS FM

Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana

Calm weather is in store for today; more weather makers on the way beginning tonight

Western Montana will see a break from precipitation today, except for some light snow showers in northwest Montana. However, freezing fog could be an issue this morning depending on the amounts of low cloud cover we observe. Black ice and reduced visibility could impact the morning commute once again, so take it easy and give yourself a few extra minutes! Other than these factors, Wednesday should be a relatively calm weather day.
