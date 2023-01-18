PHOTOS, VIDEO: Full Tour of Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Ride Both With and Without AR at Universal Studios Hollywood

Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.

1 DAY AGO