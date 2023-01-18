PHOTOS, VIDEO: Full Tour of Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Ride Both With and Without AR at Universal Studios Hollywood

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New Steel Structure Added to Minion Café Structure at Universal Studios Florida
The first new steel supports were installed for Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida earlier this month and now more steel has been erected. In early December, Universal officially announced that Universal Studios Florida would be getting a Minion land called Illumination Avenue with the additions of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Café. The attraction will take over the Shrek 4-D building, while the café takes over the Monsters Café spot.
WDW News Today
Shrek and Other DreamWorks Characters Now Meeting in Hollywood Area of Universal Studios Florida
Now that DreamWorks Destination and the Shrek meet-and-greet have closed with most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, the DreamWorks characters have moved to the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida. Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse” was greeting guests outside Williams of Hollywood. Some trolls were in a cordoned...
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
WDW News Today
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World
A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low-Occupancy Galactic Starcruiser Voyages, Email Lists Fall 2023 Opening for Journey of Water, Reservations Opening Soon for New California Grill Menu, & More: Daily Recap (1/19/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, January 19, 2023.
WDW News Today
The Complete History of Splash Mountain at Disney Parks
As we near the demise of one of the most iconic attractions in the history of the Disney theme parks, we felt it was important to catalog a brief, yet detailed history of Disney’s version of the log flume ride. With The Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain closing forever on January 22, 2023, here’s a look at the incredible and fascinating story of this member of the Magic Kingdom mountain range:
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Bamboo Blessings Booth Debuts at Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023
New to the Lunar New Year Festival, held at Disney California Adventure, is Bamboo Blessings. This food booth offers a large variety of beers, including two different flights, along with a savoy dish and a sweet snack. Menu for Bamboo Blessings in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Ortensia Makes US Parks Debut Alongside Oswald the Lucky Rabbit for Lunar New Year Festival 2023 at Disney California Adventure
After a few appearances internationally, Ortensia has finally made her first appearance at an American Disney park for the Lunar New Year Festival 2023 at Disney California Adventure!. She wears a special costumes to celebrate the new year. Ortensia sports a gold skirt decorated with apricot, lotus, and peach flowers,...
WDW News Today
Mardi Gras 2023 UOAP Perks Announced Including Magnet, Parade Viewing, Discounts, and More
Universal Orlando Resort has announced this year’s Annual Passholder perks for Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. Passholders can get an exclusive free Mardi Gras-themed magnet from Feb. 4 – Apr. 16 while supplies last. Magnet pick-up is located at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.
WDW News Today
Thunder Falls Terrace Closed For Roof Refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Thunder Falls Terrace in Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been closed for about two weeks as work wraps up on the restaurant’s roof. The roof was damaged during Hurricane Ian, and half of the dining room closed in November to take care of a leak. The dining room...
WDW News Today
Blue 2nd Edition Yub Nub Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland
The blue second edition of the Battle of Endor tiki mug is now available at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland with the Yub Nub drink. The first edition of the mug, which launched with the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, was a light brown color.
WDW News Today
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests
Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
WDW News Today
Junior Woodchucks, Hysterical Society, and More Signs Installed at Mickey’s Toontown Entrance in Disneyland
New themed signs have gone up at the entrance to Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland, in addition to the new main sign installed a few days ago. There are four small signs, two on each side of the “Welcome to Mickey’s Toontown” sign. They’re on the Disneyland Railroad bridge that guests walk under to enter Mickey’s Toontown.
WDW News Today
Disney Collaborates With CreativeSoul Photography on Diverse Princess-Inspired Dolls
Disney has collaborated with Black-owned business CreativeSoul Photography on a collection of dolls that reimagines four of the Disney Princesses as being part of the African diaspora. The collection includes Tiana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Snow White dolls. This special edition artist series will debut on shopDisney, and at Walt Disney...
WDW News Today
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Magic Kingdom Entrance Loop
“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been removed from the Magic Kingdom entrance music loop. Today is the final day of operations for Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, which features the song. The video above shows the update to the entrance loop, where the song has been first in the lineup since...
WDW News Today
MaDe Kiosk Installed at Riverside Depot in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom can now create personalized phone cases, magnets, and more at a new MaDe kiosk in Riverside Depot. The kiosk is in the first room of Riverside Depot (when entering from the front of the park). There are two screens available. Guests can create MagicBands,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining Introduces Pork Dumplings and Special Cocktail for 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
Menu for Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023. 🆕 Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail – $17.00. The Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail is also available at Lamplight Lounge proper. Photos of Menu Items for Lamplight Lounge –...
WDW News Today
Disney Rewards Member Email Lists Fall 2023 Opening for Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’
We’ve known for several months that Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” would open in “late 2023” at EPCOT, but a new email to Disney Rewards members gives a slightly more specific timeline. The “Autumn” section of the email states the following:. This...
WDW News Today
New Mardi Gras Mickey Balloons Available at Disneyland Resort
Let the good times roll with one of the colorful new Mardi Gras Mickey balloons available around the Disneyland Resort!. These were available from a balloon vendor in Disney California Adventure. The “cute” balloons introduced about a year ago were also available. These balloons are essentially the traditional...
WDW News Today
Woman Grabbed By The Neck and Pushed Outside Hollywood Brown Derby Restaurant at Walt Disney World
A woman said she was grabbed by the neck and pushed by a stranger who was upset she was unable to move in a crowded Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. The victim, who isn’t identified in the sheriff’s report, said the situation happened...
Comments / 0