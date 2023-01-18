Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31. Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.
NBC 29 News
Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations. The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law. The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee...
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
cbs19news
Improving collaboration for emergency situation response
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Public Schools division and local emergency response teams are learning how to handle an active shooter situation. ACPS, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue had representatives at a presentation on Friday. Their goal is...
cbs19news
Former CASPCA employees allege toxic work environment and mistreatment of animals
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Board of Directors is looking into allegations of a toxic work environment and mistreatment of animals. This comes after a letter from almost 60 former employees and current or former volunteers to the board surfaced. The letter pointed to two core...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
NBC 29 News
Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter. The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems. The letter also alleges that the current...
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Ardrius Kendrick Dews, 25, is charged with malicious wounding (two counts), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the City of Lynchburg.
cbs19news
Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
WSET
2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
Driver charged after allegedly killing pedestrian in Charlottesville
54-year-old Corey Michael Abdella of Charlottesville has been charged with reckless driving after he allegedly hit 52-year-old Isidro Casandro Martinez, who was walking on Ivy Road near Alderman Road, with his car just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
cbs19news
Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
wina.com
Driver charged in fatal Ivy Road crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The driver in a crash that killed an Albemarle County man in the 2100 block of Ivy Rd. on Jan 12, 2023, has been charged with reckless driving. After further investigation, the Charlottesville Police Department was able to determine that the victim, Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, was walking his bicycle across Ivy Rd. when he was struck, not riding it as initially reported on the scene. This changes their initial status from bicyclist to pedestrian.
