Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Eagle
Oxford boys, girls down Grenada
The Oxford hoops teams each picked up key region wins Friday night as they defeated rival Grenada. The Lady Chargers (11-13, 1-3 Region 1-6A) picked up their first win in region play behind a 22-point performance from sophomore C.C. Frierson. Seniors Ciara Cooper and Olivia Waddell also scored in double-figures...
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
wtva.com
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide
On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
DeSoto Times Today
Edge Fitness holds ribbon cutting
Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member Edge Fitness with a ribbon cutting celebration on Jan. 18. General Manager TJ Cates gave a tour of the recently updated fitness center and had food and prizes for guests who attended. Pizza was donated by Domino’s and fruit trays were provided by Chick-fil-A Southaven. Edge Fitness is locally owned and managed and is open 24/7. It is located at 4935 Pepper Chase Dr. in Southaven.
Three arrested for Dollar General armed robbery in Blackhawk
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20. Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting […]
Memphis man sentenced for firearms robbery, attempted ATM burglary in Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — A Memphis man was sentenced Friday to 15 years behind bars for his role in stealing more 20 weapons from a federal firearms store in Mississippi, authorities said. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi, Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to...
Video of woman’s arrest by Byhalia PD causes concern
BYHALIA, Miss. — Video of an arrest in Byhalia has many in the community saying police acted too aggressively. In the video, officers can be seen wrestling with the woman before tasing as she lays on the ground. The Byhalia Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook. That...
One dead in Collierville shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says
OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff...
Death of inmate at Mississippi county detention center being investigated
Mississippi officials are investigating the. death of an inmate found hanged in a county detention center this week. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a Detention Center inmate. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any...
vicksburgnews.com
Qualls committed to Coahoma CC
Warren Central High School football player Roy Qualls has committed to Coahoma CC. Qualls, who starred on the defensive line, made the announcement on social media on Friday. Qualls helped the Vikings to a 10-2 season in 2022. VDN will reach out to to Qualls on his initial signing day.
Mississippi woman charged with child deprivation of necessities in death of her five-year-old
A Mississippi mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child. Tupelo Police report that Brianna Young, 27, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, investigators responded to a...
desotocountynews.com
Tuggle reports fundraising totals for Sheriff’s campaign
Photo: Thomas Tuggle signs qualifying papers in his candidacy for DeSoto County Sheriff. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle has raised over $100,000 since entering the campaign for DeSoto County Sheriff, his campaign reports. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, will report raising $113,352 during the 2022 calendar year. He did not begin collecting campaign funds till the summer.
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
Comments / 0