Taylor, MS

Oxford Eagle

Oxford boys, girls down Grenada

The Oxford hoops teams each picked up key region wins Friday night as they defeated rival Grenada. The Lady Chargers (11-13, 1-3 Region 1-6A) picked up their first win in region play behind a 22-point performance from sophomore C.C. Frierson. Seniors Ciara Cooper and Olivia Waddell also scored in double-figures...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
TUPELO, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide

On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Edge Fitness holds ribbon cutting

Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member Edge Fitness with a ribbon cutting celebration on Jan. 18. General Manager TJ Cates gave a tour of the recently updated fitness center and had food and prizes for guests who attended. Pizza was donated by Domino’s and fruit trays were provided by Chick-fil-A Southaven. Edge Fitness is locally owned and managed and is open 24/7. It is located at 4935 Pepper Chase Dr. in Southaven.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for Dollar General armed robbery in Blackhawk

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20. Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Qualls committed to Coahoma CC

Warren Central High School football player Roy Qualls has committed to Coahoma CC. Qualls, who starred on the defensive line, made the announcement on social media on Friday. Qualls helped the Vikings to a 10-2 season in 2022. VDN will reach out to to Qualls on his initial signing day.
CLARKSDALE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle reports fundraising totals for Sheriff’s campaign

Photo: Thomas Tuggle signs qualifying papers in his candidacy for DeSoto County Sheriff. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle has raised over $100,000 since entering the campaign for DeSoto County Sheriff, his campaign reports. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, will report raising $113,352 during the 2022 calendar year. He did not begin collecting campaign funds till the summer.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

