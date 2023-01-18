Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
WLOX
Biloxi Gun Show brings in enthusiasts throughout region
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When it comes to gun shows on the Coast, the one put on by Classic Arms Productions out of Louisiana is, well, a classic. The show has been in Biloxi for three decades. That’s long enough to be part of the culture and to be part of the family.
WLOX
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The next major step is happening this week in Gulfport’s Highway 90 Tramway project. Crews will be installing tub girders beginning Thursday night. They are large metal spans that will connect to pylons on the north and south side of the roadway. Mississippi Department of...
WLOX
Major developments coming to Pascagoula
The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
WLOX
Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST.
WLOX
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
WLOX
Pass Christian Harbor improvements include bathrooms, showers, lighting
Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn joins us with the very latest from our State Capitol. DMR's Joe Spraggins discusses the Bonnet Carre Spillway court ruling. A federal court this week ruled that South Mississippi will now have a say on future openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway. Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins tells us what it means for our area.
WLOX
Steak Showdown allows old friends to reunite in competition
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, cooks from along the Coast came out to show what they’re made of. The Steak Showdown is a time for competition as well as a chance to catch up with some friends. “It’s a great community, and the people here are part of...
WLOX
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond
Parrish's Restaurant in Long Beach is temporarily closed for renovations and site preparation connected to the Southern Sand casino development. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST. |. A new local store inside Edgewater mall celebrated both...
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash early Wednesday morning in Gulfport is cleared after creating congestion on I-10. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in the westbound lane. Westbound traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might have to find another way to get around starting Thursday. Beginning Jan. 19, Highway 90 between 15th Street and Highway 49 in Gulfport will be closed to traffic in both directions. However, according to MDOT, the closings will only happen from 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.
WLOX
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
WDAM-TV
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man has made a rare discovery while fishing on the Pearl River, and it dates back to 1983. Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his boating trips for as long as he can remember.
WLOX
Biloxi Little Theatre presents 'Middle Aged White Guys'
Charter boat captains speak on Bonnet Carre Spillway’s impact on tourism. The Bonnet Carre Spillway did more than just impact the seafood industry on the coast. It also impacted the number of tourists who visit. "Green Comet" visible in South Mississippi skies with binoculars or telescope. Updated: 4 hours...
wxxv25.com
200-year-old Oak Tree on Jeff Davis Ave in Long Beach to be cut down
Long Beach Aldermen decided to allow developers to cut down a nearly 200-year-old tree to make room for an $8 million development, but there’s been pushback. The removal will make room for a new boutique hotel across from the town green on Jeff Davis Avenue. Developers wanted to remove both live oak trees and were originally told no.
WLOX
Lucedale holds family friendly horseback riding event
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night football has been traded for some Friday night horseback riding in Lucedale. The winter Barrel Bash happened Friday evening at the George County Multi-purpose Center. Riders of all ages had the chance to show off their horseback riding skills competing for bragging rights. The...
Shoppers shocked when gunshot victim falls out of car at Mississippi grocery. Police looking for suspect.
Shoppers at a busy Mississippi grocery store were shocked when a woman with a gunshot wound fell out of her in front of the store entrance Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers are investigating the incident at a Rouses Market parking lot near the intersection East Pass and Cowan roads in Gulfport.
WLOX
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its doors. But it’s actually a sign of economic progress for the area. The restaurant situated at the Long Beach Harbor will be one of the amenities attached to the...
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist, bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90 in Pascagoula
Pascagoula Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened last night. Police say a motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed and collided with a bicyclist who was crossing Highway 90 near Chico Road in front of Wendy’s restaurant. Both riders were thrown from their bikes and...
WLOX
Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County. “She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”
Comments / 0