Ocean Springs, MS

WLOX

Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Gun Show brings in enthusiasts throughout region

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When it comes to gun shows on the Coast, the one put on by Classic Arms Productions out of Louisiana is, well, a classic. The show has been in Biloxi for three decades. That’s long enough to be part of the culture and to be part of the family.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The next major step is happening this week in Gulfport’s Highway 90 Tramway project. Crews will be installing tub girders beginning Thursday night. They are large metal spans that will connect to pylons on the north and south side of the roadway. Mississippi Department of...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Major developments coming to Pascagoula

The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach

Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community.
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian Harbor improvements include bathrooms, showers, lighting

A federal court this week ruled that South Mississippi will now have a say on future openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond

Parrish's Restaurant in Long Beach is temporarily closed for renovations and site preparation connected to the Southern Sand casino development.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash early Wednesday morning in Gulfport is cleared after creating congestion on I-10. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in the westbound lane. Westbound traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Little Theatre presents 'Middle Aged White Guys'

The Bonnet Carre Spillway did more than just impact the seafood industry on the coast. It also impacted the number of tourists who visit.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

200-year-old Oak Tree on Jeff Davis Ave in Long Beach to be cut down

Long Beach Aldermen decided to allow developers to cut down a nearly 200-year-old tree to make room for an $8 million development, but there’s been pushback. The removal will make room for a new boutique hotel across from the town green on Jeff Davis Avenue. Developers wanted to remove both live oak trees and were originally told no.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Lucedale holds family friendly horseback riding event

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night football has been traded for some Friday night horseback riding in Lucedale. The winter Barrel Bash happened Friday evening at the George County Multi-purpose Center. Riders of all ages had the chance to show off their horseback riding skills competing for bragging rights. The...
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County. “She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

