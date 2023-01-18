Read full article on original website
Epicurious
Stir-Fried String Beans With Tofu
This is an example of how to use the homemade black bean sauce to whip up a main dish fast. I used tofu in this stir-fry, though you can use other types of plant-based protein, such as tempeh or seitan. This recipe was excerpted from 'Chinese Homestyle' by Maggie Zhu....
12tomatoes.com
Scallion Pancakes
Order from a good Chinese or Japanese restaurant and you’re likely to find scallion pancakes on the menu. These are traditional to China, but in recent years have become popular all around the world. These tasty disks have a satisfying flavor and texture, perfectly enhanced with some scallions. Scallion...
Epicurious
Curry Udon
This curry udon is a great dish to make when you want something rich, filling, and deeply flavorful in a hurry. Instant Japanese curry cubes give the soup broth a massive dose of savory, aromatic complexity while pork belly and dried udon noodles add richness and body. Since those curry cubes are available in a variety of heat levels, you can customize your batch to your preferred heat level for a bowl of soup that's sure to satisfy to the very last spoonful.
Epicurious
Tonkotsu Ramen
Ramen is a noodle dish that has taken the world by storm. Tonkotsu ramen comes from Kyushu, my region, and the ﬁrst thing I do when I go back home is have a big bowl of it. This recipe is time-consuming but worth the effort. You can make both the stock and the marinade a day in advance and keep them refrigerated.
Epicurious
Chana Dal With Okra and Coconut
The flavors of chana dal, okra, and fresh coconut work amazingly well together. Here, the rich split chickpeas taste fresh and light, thanks to the influence of the other ingredients. You’ll find this dish very easy to make. Serve it with chapati or rice. This recipe was excerpted from...
Mediterranean Sheet Pan Eggs
These Mediterranean sheet pan eggs are proof that you don’t have to spend the whole morning flipping eggs when company arrives. Simple pop it in the oven and walk away.
msn.com
Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
Lentil Rice Soup
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
Food & Wine
Italian Beef Sandwiches
Perfect Italian beef sandwiches don’t just happen overnight; it’s a labor of love to make flawlessly tender roast beef and a deeply flavorful jus. Our sandwich is topped with homemade giardiniera and roasted sweet peppers to bring savory, bright, and sweet flavors all into balance. Giardiniera, an Italian...
Peanut Sauce
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Sauce.
AOL Corp
The best oils for frying, according to a food scientist
If you've ever felt overwhelmed in the oil aisle of the supermarket, you're not alone. With so many options, buying oil to fry food can turn into a confusing affair. And while it may be tempting to use your go-to oil for everything and hope for the best, that's not the best approach. It's important to choose the right oil for the job. Not all oils or frying methods are equal—and if you're not careful, using the wrong oil can produce a smoky kitchen and a burnt mess.
From sardine curry to glossy pork: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for easy midweek meals
Delicious food needn’t be extravagant, and there are multiple ways to further your meals while still sticking to a budget. That can mean using up the tins and spices you already have in the house, rather than heading to the shops, or finding savvy swaps: tinned tuna instead of sardines, say, or chilli flakes instead of fresh chilli. Another approach that’s really effective is to take the time to try out a new cooking technique: they may seem only slight tweaks, but the effect of adding a few slivers of fried garlic, for example, or stirring lightly pickled vegetables or fresh herbs through a sauce can take a dish to wonderful new heights at little extra cost.
thecountrycook.net
Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
Chicken and Stuffing Casserole is an easy, one dish dinner that's a family favorite! Made with pantry staples- it's filling, and delicious!. My family and I make this Chicken and Stuffing Casserole quite a bit. It’s simple and very filling. For over 20 years, this casserole has been one of our favorite comfort meals and I love how fast it can be made. No long hours slaving over the stove with a long recipe with too many steps to follow!
Allrecipes.com
Healthier Jalapeño Poppers
For filling, stir together cream cheese, gouda, yogurt, oregano, Italian seasoning, and garlic in a bowl. Transfer filling to a piping bag (fitted with a tip) or a small zip-top plastic bag and snip off a corner. Pipe filling into each pepper half. Put panko in a small dish. Dip peppers, filling sides down, in panko to coat. Lightly coat panko with cooking spray.
12tomatoes.com
Quick Homestyle Teriyaki Sauce
This DIY teriyaki sauce rivals some of my favorite pre-made versions from the store!. I use teriyaki in everything from noodle stir fries, salads, and meat marinades, or as a slightly sexier dipping sauce than soy only. Teriyaki is the epitome of Japan’s commitment to umami, the savory flavor characterized as one of Japanese cuisine’s six main tastes (the others being salty, spicy, sour, bitter, and sweet).
Cooking with Rania: Cream of Potato Soup
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's nothing like sitting down with a hot cup of soup in the wintertime. This is Rania Harris' recipe for creamy potato soup!Cream of Potato SoupIngredients6 slices thick sliced bacon chopped1 bunch of leeks – outer leaves removed - washed well to remove sandy particles – and diced3 cloves garlic minced3 tablespoons all-purpose flour4 cups chicken broth - boxed is OK1½ cup whole milk½ cup cream3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes peeled and dicedSea salt and ground white pepper to taste ⅓ cup sour creamGarnishesSharp cheddar cheese shreddedCooked bacon Chopped chives for additional (if desired)Directions Add the bacon...
agupdate.com
Lard Pie Crust
Enough for a two crust pie. In a bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle in water, a tablespoon at a time, until pastry holds together. Shape into a ball; chill for 30 minutes. Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each half into 1/8 inch thickness. Transfer one to a pie plate and fill with fruit. Add top layer. Seal and flute. Sprinkle with a little sugar.
iheart.com
Saving Your Eggs for Breakfast? Here are Some Egg Alternatives for Baking
Listen to Max's conversation about a topic that is near and dear to our stomachs!. We all know egg prices are reaching historic highs - the wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year. Some experts are predicting that prices won’t be going down, significantly, anytime soon, so, if you are saving your valuable eggs in their traditional role as your main breakfast delight, it may be time to “think outside the carton” when it comes to your baking recipes that, typically, require eggs. Fortunately, there are some ingredients you can substitute for eggs and get similar results, while saving money. Nicole Keshishian Modic, cookbook author and food creator behind KaleJunkie, a healthy food blog, shared her favorite egg swaps, on ABC News.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
delishably.com
Kung Pao Chicken: A Classic Chinese Dish With a Kick
Kung Pao chicken, also known as Kung Po or Kung Po chicken, is a popular Chinese dish that is believed to have originated in the Sichuan province of China. The dish is characterized by its spicy and savory flavors, as well as its combination of peanuts, vegetables, and meat (usually chicken).
