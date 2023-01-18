Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
New nonprofit launches in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new nonprofit organization launched in Jackson. Jackson Community Garden held its first meeting at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center on Friday. The nonprofit plans to focus on providing free food to local residents. They intend to build greenhouses, which will grow fresh produce...
WBBJ
Book event held at Turntable Coffee
JACKSON, Tenn. –Imagination Library held Dolly Day at Turntable Coffee. This event was held to inform people about what they do for the community. The library provides free books for youth from birth until age 5. The library was set up from 9 am until noon, signing people up...
WBBJ
Seminar held to help home buyers
JACKSON, Tenn.—An organization hosts a free seminar. Century 21 presented a free event for first time home buyers on Saturday. The seminar took place at 2:30 pm Saturday and was located at the New Greater Bethel AME Church in Jackson. The event had a large turnout. Century 21 helped...
WBBJ
Foster care organization to launch in West Tennessee
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One organization is bringing additional resources for foster care to West Tennessee. A news release states Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will be launching in Gibson County. The nonprofit is hosting a community-wide kickoff event on Sunday,...
WBBJ
Mrs. Faye Helen Ingram
Mrs. Faye Helen Ingram was born on April 18, 1951 in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 12, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Black Tie and Boxing to return this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Black Tie and Boxing event is returning to Jackson on Saturday. The boxing event is being held for the sixth year in a row at the Carl Perkins Civics Center. Black Tie and Boxing has previously raised funds for diabetes, but it now has a new partnership.
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
WBBJ
Fighters duke it out for a great cause
JACKSON, Tenn. —A popular event comes back to Jackson. Black Tie and Boxing returned on Saturday night. Fighters from all around the Mid-south had mixed martial arts and kickboxing fights for individuals with disabilities. The event was filled with food, drinks, and more. Manager of donor and community relations...
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
radionwtn.com
Clarksville Police Seeking Paris Man
Clarksville, Tenn.–The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris for a robbery which occurred Friday. According to Clarksville Police, a warant has been issued for Bentley for robbery at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6’2” tall,...
Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured
UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
Tennessee murder fugitive captured in Louisiana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder in Jackson, Tennessee, was captured in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals last week. On October 31, 2022, Jackson police officers responded to a call at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive, where a man was found lying at the bottom of the stairwell with a gunshot wound, […]
WBBJ
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
WBBJ
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
wnbjtv.com
Controversial New Law Creates Crisis in the Classroom
JACKSON, Tenn. - This year’s third grade class is bracing for a change. A new Tennessee retention law requires third grade students to pass an English Language Arts test before they can move on to the fourth grade. Madison County mayor A.J. Massey has a son in third grade.
WBBJ
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
WBBJ
City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned. On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation. Police Chief Thom Corley says...
Comments / 0