You know the speech. If you didn’t see it when it happened, you’ve almost certainly seen it replayed a million times since. There’s Jimmy Johnson standing in the Cowboys’ locker room, damp with sweat, looking happier than he’s ever looked, screaming HOW ‘BOUT DEM COWBOYS?! so loudly and so joyously that you can still hear those words echoing out 30 years later. You still hear them on the radio. You still hear announcers say them on TV. You still hear Cowboys fans saying them constantly, because their collective vocabulary consists of just three additional words. The charms of that catchphrase wore off five minutes after Johnson uttered it, but you and I are stuck with it forever. That’s how our culture works now, and that’s why America — along with “America’s Team” — must be destroyed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO