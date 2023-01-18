ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools

LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Sanders' Latinx ban wades into community's generational rift

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that's divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that's prompted complaints...
ARKANSAS STATE
SFGate

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Rain and drizzle;39;29;WNW;10;85%;91%;1. Chester;Snow and rain;38;28;NW;12;93%;97%;1. Danbury;Rain and drizzle;38;28;WNW;10;85%;86%;1. Groton;Rain and snow;40;30;WNW;11;89%;96%;1. Hartford;Snow and rain;38;28;NW;13;86%;97%;1. Meriden;Snow and rain;38;26;NW;11;85%;97%;1. New Haven;Rain/snow showers;40;30;WNW;13;85%;93%;1. Oxford;Snow and rain;36;28;WNW;14;93%;97%;1. Willimantic;Snow and rain;38;27;WNW;13;89%;97%;1. Windsor Locks;Snow and rain;37;27;NW;13;87%;97%;1. _____
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy