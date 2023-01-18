ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Golden Knights look to build on momentum vs. Coyotes

The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights will begin a six-game road stretch on Sunday night when they face the Arizona Coyotes in the second game of a back-to-back. It will be the first time that Vegas faces Arizona at its new temporary home, 4,600-seat Mullett Arena on the Arizona State campus in Tempe. And when asked about the prospect of playing in a cozy college arena for the first time, defenseman Alec Martinez, who starred at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, had one question.
ARIZONA STATE
Albany Herald

Flyers, Jets ready for fast turnaround after big wins

The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their 10th win in 13 games when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. The Flyers posted a hard-earned, 2-1 road victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday thanks in large part to 30 saves from goaltender Carter Hart.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Flyers build late lead, hang on to beat Red Wings

Scott Laughton and Noah Cates scored third-period goals and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night. Carter Hart made 30 saves, and the Flyers blocked 31 shots.
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

Blue Jackets rally for 5-3 win over Sharks

Gustav Nyquist's score with 7:22 remaining during Columbus' three-goal third period broke a tie game and sent the Blue Jackets to a 5-3 win over visiting San Jose on Saturday night. Nyquist, who also had an assist, forced a San Jose turnover in the neutral zone, then the puck found...
COLUMBUS, OH
Albany Herald

Rolling Bruins face reeling Sharks, seek 11th straight win over franchise

As a 15-1-3 run and a 12-point lead in the Atlantic Division standings suggest, the Boston Bruins have needed little help racking up wins this season. Following a two-game sweep of the Islanders and Rangers in New York, the Bruins will return home to face the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy