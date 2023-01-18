ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County

Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car thief pretends to be customer, drives Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

A brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot at a car dealership in Puyallup. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

Person injured in drive-by shooting at Des Moines sports bar

DES MOINES, Wash. — A person was injured in a drive-by shooting at a sports bar in Des Moines late Thursday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to the La Familia Sports Bar, located on the 22800 block of Pacific Highway South, for reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
DES MOINES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. In a motion filed last week in Snohomish County Superior Court, Richard Rotter’s...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

81-year-old woman hit by car in Seattle crosswalk, suspect arrested

SEATTLE - Police arrested a driver suspected of hitting an 81-year-old woman crossing the street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Broadway and Marion around 2 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the victim suffering from a head injury. Witness accounts say...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier

A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
BRIER, WA

