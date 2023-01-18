Blackpool consider appointing Mick McCarthy as new manager after sacking Michael Appleton

Mick McCarthy is among the leading contenders to become Blackpool ’s new manager.

The 63-year-old has been out of work since leaving Cardiff in October 2021 but is now under serious consideration by the struggling Championship side.

Blackpool sacked Michael Appleton after just seven months in charge and a run of one win in 11 matches.

The Tangerines are also interested in Manchester United coach Eric Ramsey, but he is set to stay at Old Trafford.

Tony Pulis is another who has been linked with the vacancy.

However, McCarthy is in with a strong chance of securing a return to football in the north-west.

The Tangerines are without a win in their last ten Championship matches, with their last league victory coming at the end of October - a 2-1 win against Coventry.

Appleton's final game in charge was a 2-0 defeat to Watford at the weekend which saw Blackpool sink to second bottom in the Championship table.

His dismissal from Blackpool comes close to a decade after Appleton opted to walk away from the Tangerines during his first stint in charge in 2013.

A statement on Blackpool's website said: 'The club would like to thank Michael and David for their efforts during their time at Bloomfield Road and wish them all the best for the future.

'The club hope to be able to announce a new head coach in the coming days.'

The club also confirmed that assistant head coach David Kerslake has followed Appleton and left Bloomfield Road.