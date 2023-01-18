Read full article on original website
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Mark Wahlberg visits Louisville to unveil new tequila, signs bottles for fans at Liquor Barn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is visiting Louisville this weekend to unveil his new tequila. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg signed bottles for several hours at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road on Saturday morning. While a line...
New Albany movie theater spared as Regal Cinemas shutters 39 theaters nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Regal Cinemas announced the closure of 39 theaters across the country beginning on Feb. 15. Don't worry, though. The New Albany location avoided closure. It will remain open along with about 500 other locations. Regal's parent company, Cineworld, filed for chapter eleven bankruptcy only four months...
15th annual 'Big Blue Slam' blood drive kicks off next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost time for the "Big Blue Slam." It's an annual blood drive competition between Kentucky and Florida, the week of the two schools' basketball game. Starting next week, UK fans can show their support by going to a Kentucky Blood Center to donate. There are...
Bluegrass World of Wheels brings the winter custom car show back to the Kentucky Exposition Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Custom cars return to the Kentucky Exposition Center during the winter. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show before it opens. Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show debuted last year and returns Saturday, January 21st and continues Sunday, January...
WATCH | Meteorologist Hannah Strong discusses possible wintry mix moving into area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meteorologist Hannah Strong answers questions about a wintry mix moving into the area on Sunday morning. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Redbud Dining Room in Germantown announces imminent closure 'with the heaviest of hearts'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After less than a year in business, a Germantown restaurant and dance hall announced it will soon shut its doors. Redbud Dining Room, which opened in July 2022, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it was "with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce the imminent closure of Redbud."
La Grange restaurant OliPollo temporarily closed after vandalism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular La Grange restaurant is temporarily closed after it was vandalized. OliPollo shared photos on Facebook Saturday saying it will not be operating until further notice due to an act of vandalism. The owners asked for prayers. The Peruvian Rotisserie-charcoal chicken restaurant is located on...
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST. * WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. expected, with locally higher amounts close to 4 inches. possible. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north. central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until noon EST...
Louisville elementary school awarded Purple Star for supporting the military
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bates Elementary School in Fern Creek was awarded the Purple Star Award on Friday. The award is given to a Kentucky school that shows a major commitment to support students and families connected to the military. The award was presented by Louisville's First Lady Rachel Greenberg,...
Beshear to proclaim January 'Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor is setting aside an entire month -- yes, you read that right, not just a day, but an entire month -- to honor Louisville's favorite canine. According to a news release from the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the governor is scheduled to...
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow begins Jan. 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center will soon stand in for the great outdoors at the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. The show starts on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories. The...
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
Heine Brothers Coffee opens first drive-thru only location in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers Coffee announced they have opened it's first drive-thru only location at 7701 Bardstown Road by I-265 in Fern Creek. This is the first Heine Brothers location in Fern Creek and the 18th store overall. “We’re thrilled to be brewing in Fern Creek,” Mike Mays,...
Snow Pictures From Viewers!
As expected some of us got some decent snow accumulation today and others to our South were left with cold rain.Here's some pictures sent in from viewers of some snow across the area. Of course Indiana, as expected, got the most snow as they were below freezing the entire morning,...
Weekend Wintry Mix
A dose of wintry mix moves in this weekend, and may cause some slick or slushy roads in parts of our area. This batch of moisture approaches our area with a cold front early Sunday morning. By the time most of you are waking up to start your day, the rain/snow mix will be here.
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
Human trafficking shelter opens in Louisville to provide safe haven for survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A first-of-its kind home in Louisville will provide a safe haven for survivors of human trafficking. That's what Cindy Crawford envisions for the new home. "They'll take a shower, sleep in a warm bed, they'll have love and all the food they need," Crawford said. Crawford...
Public invited to provide ideas for redeveloping former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville has an 80-acre blank slate along the Ohio River. Now, developers want to know what the public would like to see there. Jeffersonville's mayor said the development of the old Jeffboat site is one of the most talked about projects in the...
