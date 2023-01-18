ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

15th annual 'Big Blue Slam' blood drive kicks off next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost time for the "Big Blue Slam." It's an annual blood drive competition between Kentucky and Florida, the week of the two schools' basketball game. Starting next week, UK fans can show their support by going to a Kentucky Blood Center to donate. There are...
La Grange restaurant OliPollo temporarily closed after vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular La Grange restaurant is temporarily closed after it was vandalized. OliPollo shared photos on Facebook Saturday saying it will not be operating until further notice due to an act of vandalism. The owners asked for prayers. The Peruvian Rotisserie-charcoal chicken restaurant is located on...
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST. * WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. expected, with locally higher amounts close to 4 inches. possible. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north. central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until noon EST...
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow begins Jan. 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center will soon stand in for the great outdoors at the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. The show starts on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories. The...
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning

While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
Snow Pictures From Viewers!

As expected some of us got some decent snow accumulation today and others to our South were left with cold rain.Here's some pictures sent in from viewers of some snow across the area. Of course Indiana, as expected, got the most snow as they were below freezing the entire morning,...
Weekend Wintry Mix

A dose of wintry mix moves in this weekend, and may cause some slick or slushy roads in parts of our area. This batch of moisture approaches our area with a cold front early Sunday morning. By the time most of you are waking up to start your day, the rain/snow mix will be here.
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast

The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
