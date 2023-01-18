ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By The Saints' Coaching Decision

It may have been understandable for the New Orleans Saints to retain head coach Dennis Allen after one difficult season. But the Saints' latest coaching decision practically has fans bringing out their pitchforks. Saints insider Mike Triplett reported on Thursday that the team does not plan to fire ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
NBC4 Columbus

Report: Saints’ Jordan Wins Appeal for Fine Over Alleged Fake Injury

The former Pro Bowler was among several members of the organization penalized by the NFL in December following Week 13. View the original article to see embedded media. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is no longer facing discipline from the NFL after winning his appeal of a $50,000 fine he received last month for allegedly faking an injury during a game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.
Larry Brown Sports

1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick

The NFL Draft order is in the process of being set, and the Chicago Bears are already on the clock. Teams are deep in their player evaluations in preparation for April’s event. It seems like this year’s controversial player is Will Levis. Some people think Levis is terrible and can’t understand why he’s receiving hype... The post 1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa predicted he would be fined for comments he made about officiating after the team’s playoff loss last week, and he was proven correct Saturday. Bosa received a $55,546 fine for multiple instances of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Saturday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fine included two separate... The post Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WJTV 12

Saints’ Jordan wins appeal, critical of NFL’s process

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he’s won his appeal of the NFL’s decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game. Meanwhile, a person familiar with the situation said the NFL also has rescinded separate fines against the team, head coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator […]
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Names 3 Landing Spots For Tom Brady

On Saturday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, reported that Tom Brady plans to take a few weeks to think about his NFL future.  However, it doesn't seem like Tampa will be the place he plays next season - if he plays at all. Rapoport revealed that several players on the ...
Pewter Report

Bucs’ Brady And Jensen Fined From Playoff Game

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and center Ryan Jensen were both fined by the NFL for unnecessary roughness incidents in their 31-14 Super Wild Card round playoff loss to the Cowboys on Monday night, per Ian Rapoport. Each of the fines occurred on the same play. Brady was fined $16,444 while...
Yardbarker

Sean Payton has some major demands for next season

The chance of Sean Payton standing on the sideline for the Cardinals next season is beginning to slip out of reach. In what originally seemed to be a fifty-fifty chance, eyes have shifted in different directions as the offseason quickly progresses. This is not to say that the Hall of...
CBS Sports

Tom Brady to take his time making decision on NFL future, but Bucs players think QB is leaving, per report

Tom Brady's future in the NFL is once again up in the air. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, all focus has now shifted to what the 45-year-old quarterback will do next. Naturally, retirement is a consideration given Brady's age and the fact that he momentarily stepped away last offseason. However, there's also the possibility that Brady continues playing, albeit somewhere other than with Tampa Bay as he is slated to be a free agent this offseason.
