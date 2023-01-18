Read full article on original website
Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Vikings Rival Reportedly Wants Absurd Money
He’s had some tremendous luck — and very dark moments — against the Minnesota Vikings, but former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is evidently ready to return to the sport after a year off. And in doing so, Payton is reportedly calling for an absurd...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Teammates Reportedly Believe Tom Brady Is Leaning One Way About Returning To Bucs
While the NFL playoffs remain in full swing, there's already plenty of chatter about next season. That's especially true for a handful of marquee quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason. None of those names are bigger than Tom Brady. Brady, whose season ended Monday when his Tampa Bay ...
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NFL World Is Stunned By The Saints' Coaching Decision
It may have been understandable for the New Orleans Saints to retain head coach Dennis Allen after one difficult season. But the Saints' latest coaching decision practically has fans bringing out their pitchforks. Saints insider Mike Triplett reported on Thursday that the team does not plan to fire ...
Breaking: NFL Decides Punishment For Tom Brady's 'Dirty Play' Against Cowboys
Tom Brady's mid-game venture into a new sport has left a sizable hole in his pockets this Saturday. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brady was fined $16,444 for 'unnecessary roughness' stemming from a slide tackle-like takedown of Cowboys' safety Malik Hooker. In case you missed ...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
sportszion.com
Peyton Hillis health update: Ex-Giants’ RB discharged from hospital after drowning in attempt to save his kids
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis had been taken to the hospital after a heroic rescue of his children from drowning at Pensacola Beach. He was admitted to the ICU at the local hospital with an extreme emergency. The 37-year-old father was enjoying a family moment at the beach with...
NBC4 Columbus
Report: Saints’ Jordan Wins Appeal for Fine Over Alleged Fake Injury
The former Pro Bowler was among several members of the organization penalized by the NFL in December following Week 13. View the original article to see embedded media. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is no longer facing discipline from the NFL after winning his appeal of a $50,000 fine he received last month for allegedly faking an injury during a game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.
1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick
The NFL Draft order is in the process of being set, and the Chicago Bears are already on the clock. Teams are deep in their player evaluations in preparation for April’s event. It seems like this year’s controversial player is Will Levis. Some people think Levis is terrible and can’t understand why he’s receiving hype... The post 1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials
Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa predicted he would be fined for comments he made about officiating after the team’s playoff loss last week, and he was proven correct Saturday. Bosa received a $55,546 fine for multiple instances of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Saturday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fine included two separate... The post Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Saints’ Jordan wins appeal, critical of NFL’s process
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he’s won his appeal of the NFL’s decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game. Meanwhile, a person familiar with the situation said the NFL also has rescinded separate fines against the team, head coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator […]
Ian Rapoport Names 3 Landing Spots For Tom Brady
On Saturday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, reported that Tom Brady plans to take a few weeks to think about his NFL future. However, it doesn't seem like Tampa will be the place he plays next season - if he plays at all. Rapoport revealed that several players on the ...
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Brady And Jensen Fined From Playoff Game
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and center Ryan Jensen were both fined by the NFL for unnecessary roughness incidents in their 31-14 Super Wild Card round playoff loss to the Cowboys on Monday night, per Ian Rapoport. Each of the fines occurred on the same play. Brady was fined $16,444 while...
FOX Says Tom Brady Won’t Be in Super Bowl LVII Broadcast Booth
Nobody quite knows what the future holds for impending free agent quarterback Tom Brady. We do know, however, where he won’t be during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Though Brady’s schedule is suddenly free following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 defeat...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton has some major demands for next season
The chance of Sean Payton standing on the sideline for the Cardinals next season is beginning to slip out of reach. In what originally seemed to be a fifty-fifty chance, eyes have shifted in different directions as the offseason quickly progresses. This is not to say that the Hall of...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady to take his time making decision on NFL future, but Bucs players think QB is leaving, per report
Tom Brady's future in the NFL is once again up in the air. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, all focus has now shifted to what the 45-year-old quarterback will do next. Naturally, retirement is a consideration given Brady's age and the fact that he momentarily stepped away last offseason. However, there's also the possibility that Brady continues playing, albeit somewhere other than with Tampa Bay as he is slated to be a free agent this offseason.
