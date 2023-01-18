Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Police Chief: 10 to 15 minutes passed before authorities called to shooting of 5-year-old; 2 arrested
KPLC TV
Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old
theadvocate.com
Opelousas mother arrested on negligent homicide after toddler’s death from fentanyl overdose
Jeanerette men arrested on multiple drug and gun charges
Three Jeanerette men have been arrested on several gun and drug charges, according to the Jeanerette Police Department (JPD).
Pine Prairie police chief charged with driving while intoxicated
Pine Prairie Police Chief L.C. Deshotel was arrested Wednesday night in Turkey Creek and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: 5-year-old fatally shot by 6-year-old cousin while with babysitter
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
theadvocate.com
14-year-old suspect in teen's slaying in custody following overnight two-parish manhunt
New Iberia Police announced Wednesday that they have a 14-year-old suspect in custody in connection to the Monday slaying of another child. The arrest came after a search through two parishes. Lafayette Police said they received information that the boy was in Lafayette, and they had a description of the...
Eunice News
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
kadn.com
Opelousas Police arrest eight students with terrorizing in connection to school threat
Two weeks into the new year and Opelousas High School has already dealt with a false school threat by eight students now charged with terrorizing. Opelousas Police arrest eight students with terrorizing in connection to school threat. Two weeks into the new year and Opelousas High School has already dealt...
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Opelousas woman arrested after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
theadvocate.com
Child found dead from gunshot wound at New Iberia apartments; police say suspect is 14 years old
A child was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Iberia apartment complex on Monday, and police say the suspect is a 14-year-old, KATC reports. The body of a juvenile was found Monday at the Iberia Village apartments at 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. The child’s age and identity have not been released by law enforcement. The New Iberia Police Department said the juvenile died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Lafayette police respond to shooting incident, two teenage victims injured
Lafayette Police are currently working the scene of a shooting incident that took place in the 2300 block of Moss Street this evening.
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
Sheriff: Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose; mother arrested
Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead
theadvocate.com
Carencro man arrested on contractor fraud over string of undelivered garage doors in St. Landry
A Carencro man was arrested on home improvement and contractor fraud after failing to deliver contracted garage doors to at least three clients in St. Landry Parish, the St. Landry Parish’s Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Carpenter, 28, of Carencro, was arrested on three counts of home improvement fraud/residential...
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
New Iberia residents concerned about rise in juvenile crimes
NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY)— A New Iberia teen was reportedly shot on Thursday evening on Dale Drive. This would mark the third shooting in New Iberia involving a juvenile since the beginning of the year. Members of the community are concerned about the increasing numbers and are looking for a change. Resident Velma Reed Ezeb […]
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
