Andy Murray didn't like the scheduling that saw him finish his match at four in the morning in Melbourne and Boris Becker backed him in those comments. Many have come out against those kinds of schedules advocating for only one match in the night session ensuring that it ends at most around midnight. It's unlikely to happen because everything in sports, including tennis, is driven by profit and players will simply have to deal with that. McEnroe came out against after Murray's comments and Becker shares their views:

1 DAY AGO