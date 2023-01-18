Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios gets handsy with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios isn’t shying away from Australian Open headlines despite his withdrawal from the tournament. The Australian, who pulled out of the competition due to a knee injury, was seen with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in the player warm-up area at Melbourne Park, where Kyrgios embraced her from behind and put his hands on her chest, according to a recent video that has emerged on Twitter. Hatzi, a Sydney-based style blogger, has been by Kyrgios’ side since late 2021. She expressed support for her 27-year-old beau on Monday in the wake of his decision not to compete at this year’s tournament. “Devastated,” Hatzi began...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray calls 4am finishes in tennis a 'farce'
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray says finishing his second-round match at the Australian Open at 4am was a "farce". The...
Felix Auger-Aliassime's loss means every player featured in Netflix's 'Break Point' is no longer in Australian Open
And then there were none. Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round loss at the Australian Open means none of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary 'Break Point' have made it through to the second week in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com
"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit
John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
tennisuptodate.com
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Golf.com
‘He’s full of s—’: Nelly Korda calls ‘BS’ on brother Sebastian’s claim he’s worst athlete in family
Nelly Korda is in Orlando and in contention at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. But it’s another member of her family who’s making even bigger waves in professional sports this week. And, no, we’re not talking about her sister and fellow LPGA pro Jessica...
tennisuptodate.com
Murray gives a hysterical answer after being told he has a 'huge everything': "I’m not sure my wife would agree!"
Andy Murray proved he still got jokes after spending almost over five hours on the court leaving everything in stiches following his comment. Talking with the on-court reporter, Murray admitted that the comeback was unbelievable explaining that he doesn't really know how he was able to win the match:. "It...
Stefanos Tsitsipas staggered to see Andy Murray back just hours after epic match
Stefanos Tsitsipas voiced the thoughts of everyone who witnessed Andy Murray’s incredible late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis when he saw him back at Melbourne Park on Friday.The sun was almost coming up when Murray left the scene of the longest match of his career, a five-hour, 45-minute epic that saw him fight back from two sets and a break down to finally clinch victory at 4.05am.It was barely eight hours later when the man with the metal hip was seen walking gingerly along the corridors, accepting congratulations along the way, having already been attending to the damage to his body.“I...
Australian Open order of play: Day 7 schedule including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Australian Open order of play for the middle Sunday is highlighted by the clash between world number one Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.Swiatek is also the reigning French Open and US Open winner - so the third round match puts the winners of the last three grand slams head to head.Elsewhere, Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena.Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to reach the quarter-finals against the talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Cameron Norrie in the previous round.Here’s everything you need...
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"
Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
BBC
Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
tennisuptodate.com
“Handled this as well as he could have”: Roddick praises Djokovic after drunk altercation at Australian Open
Despite the clear discomfort of the 21-time Grand Slam champion, the Serb managed to beat Enzo Couacaud in 4 sets. The former world No 1 Andy Roddick used his Twitter to express his support for Novak Djokovic reaction to an altercation with a drunk fan at the Australian Open. “Nole” had to face the constant heckling from a group of drunk spectators at the Rod Laver Arena. The Serb was constantly booed by a group of drunk spectators; however, they weren’t expelled from the stadium.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's not fair for players": Becker backs Murray in rules row after incredibly late finish at Australian Open
Andy Murray didn't like the scheduling that saw him finish his match at four in the morning in Melbourne and Boris Becker backed him in those comments. Many have come out against those kinds of schedules advocating for only one match in the night session ensuring that it ends at most around midnight. It's unlikely to happen because everything in sports, including tennis, is driven by profit and players will simply have to deal with that. McEnroe came out against after Murray's comments and Becker shares their views:
tennisuptodate.com
The curse of Netflix Break Point with only Maria Sakkari remaining, eight players lose out at Australian Open
The first five episodes of Break Point were highly commented in the last few days. Not just for the “behind-the-scenes” that the fans can see, almost the Netflix documentary follows several players from the ATP and WTA tour in training sessions, matches, with their families and friends. There...
tennisuptodate.com
Karen Khachanov halts Tiafoe's comeback run in the 4th set to advance to second week in Melbourne
Frances Tiafoe was in the midst of a comeback against Karen Khachanov but the Russian was able to evade with a couple of crucial rallies in the 4th set. Khachanov opened this season well, far better than he generally opens his seasons. The level has been steady since the start and this win and results aren't that surprising. He's always played his best tennis in the biggest events and this is no different. From the start, he was playing much better than Tiafoe and he was very focused.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: 'A perfect shot from the Australian Open bird' as Zverev hit by bird poo during Mmoh loss
Alexander Zverev experienced something that many people do in their life but contrary to popular belief it didn't really bring him much luck. Zverev lost to Michael Mmoh at the Australian Open and an indication of how his day was going could be the fact that he was hit by some bird poo. Apparently, a bird flew over Zverev's head during play and he got hit prompting him to go to his bench and wipe himself. Everybody was confused for a moment about what happened but it quickly became known.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Six Schedule featuring Djokovic, Bencic, Murray, Rublev and more
The sixth day of the Australian Open brings us some interesting matches such as Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut and we'll also see Djokovic try to continue his journey to a 10th. Novak Djokovic will be on the courts tomorrow as he'll play Grigor Dimitrov and it will be...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic reveals 'specific movement' causing pain in his leg: "It happens every match"
Novak Djokovic continues to be hampered by his injury despite playing amazing tennis and winning matches comfortably and he spoke about it. Djokovic remains one of the main talking points at the Australian Open because it's the only thing that could really stop him. His tennis is spectacular, especially with the newfound aggressiveness due to the injury. The Serbian looks unlikely to lose a match due to his tennis but the injury could prevent him from moving well and that's one of his major assets.
