TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A Trenton man has been charged Wednesday in connection to a body found in a trash bag last December, Trenton police and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force say. There is an ongoing investigation.David Gibson, 44, has charges of disturbing or desecrating human remains, tampering with evidence, and hindering. Officials say Gibson is accused of placing the victim in the trash bag, moving the trash bag to a different area, concealing the victim's remains, and not contacting authorities. A body that officials say was decomposed was found in a trash bag at a place on the 600 block of Beatty Street on December 23 by the landlord. The cause of death is still being determined and the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy.The victim's identity is unknown at this time with a pending DNA confirmation. Officials say the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to detain Gibson pending trial.You can call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org to submit a tip or give any information.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO