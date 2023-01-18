ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
The Independent

Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe

Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
The Independent

Pilot and passengers rescued after plane makes emergency landing on Italian mountain

A pilot and two passengers were rescued after making an emergency landing in the snowy mountains of the Dolomites, Italy.Silvia De Bon, 22, was on a short flight with her brother and his girlfriend on Thursday (29 December) when the aircraft’s engine stalled.None of the three people on board sustained any serious injuries and rescue teams arrived and assisted the party in descending the mountain.In an interview from her hospital bed, De Bon said she was flying over the peak of Mount Cece when the motor in her Piper plane stalled.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How New Year’s Eve is celebrated across the worldNew Zealand rings in new year with stunning fireworks and light show over AucklandFormer Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirms
The Independent

msn.com

morningbrew.com

The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel

The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.

