The US Federal Aviation Administration is launching an investigation into a near-miss between two planes at in New York. A Delta aircraft was getting ready to take off from JFK Airport when an air traffic controller noticed an American Airlines plane crossing its path. While the plane preparing for departure came to a halt, avoiding a crash, the FAA will carry out a probe into what happened on Friday, 13 January. In a statement, Delta Airlines apologised to their customers and said they would work with the investigators.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO