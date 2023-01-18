Read full article on original website
DePaul vs. No. 22 Providence Game Preview
We preview the Big East conference battle between the Blue Demons and the 22nd ranked Providence Friars on Saturday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island in this report. Key Information. DePaul Blue Demons (9-10, 3-5) vs. Providence Friars (14-5, 6-2) Saturday, January 21st, 1:00 p.m. Central –...
ABC6.com
Almost century-old, annual high school football game coming to a close in Bristol County
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A historic football game that has kicked off every year since the 1930’s between Case and Somerset-Berkley high schools might be coming to an end. The game is played every year on Thanksgiving Day. This decision was first made by the Case Cardinals, after...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Valley Breeze
LHS Renovation Committee makes colorful choices
LINCOLN – The Lincoln High School Renovation Committee met at the senior center on Jan. 12 to discuss color choices and details for the new Physical Education Center courts. The committee deliberated on the color of the mats surrounding the gym, the color of the court and the color of the lines on the court. No custom colors will be created, and instead the committee is working with the color palette the distributors have to match the Lincoln Lion blue as closely as possible.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
Turnto10.com
Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
Where is winter? Why has it been so mild? Where is the snow?
Climatologically, the coldest part of winter is the next couple of weeks. Through Tuesday, however, this winter has been the 13th warmest on record.
Middletown family’s lost dog found in FL one year later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a tale that will make you smile; more than a year after their dog went missing, a Rhode Island family found her in St. Augustine, Florida. Bella, an 8 pound Yorkie, went missing in October of 2021. The dog was 7 years old at the time. Melissa’s 13 year old […]
Hope & Main opens marketplace in downtown Providence
City and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of Downtown Makers Marketplace on Westminster Street.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?
Jonathan Nelson is a businessman and philanthropist from Rhode Island. He is the founder and CEO of Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in media, communications, and education companies.
rimonthly.com
PVD Pies Is A Hidden Gem in Pawtucket for Sweet and Savory Treats
Tucked inside Pawtucket’s Hope Artiste Village is a little slice of pie heaven. Gina Rose Herlihy is the baker behind PVD Pies, serving up miniature and full-size versions of dessert classics, not to mention her own twists on savory favorites. PVD Pies opened in the spring of 2020 and has since taken Rhode Island’s bakery world by storm.
Providence Public Schools accused of discriminating against White teachers in radical equity agenda
Legal Insurrection Foundation sent a letter to a space rental service for hosting an event sponsored by a Rhode Island school district that violates the state's anti-discrimination laws.
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (VALife, taxes, events…), 19-1-23 – John A. Cianci
Let’s start off with a question from one of our readers:. “I brought my DD214 to the Town Hall in Coventry for the tax exemption credit on my house and was told I was not eligible. Correct me if I am wrong, Governor McKee signed a bill recognizing Cold War Veterans for tax exemption.” – Manny, Coventry RI.
independentri.com
Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
WPRI
Annie at PPAC Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes
Annie, is coming to Providence Performing Arts Center, January 31st through February 5th!. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all. the hard knocks life throws your way. The score features the popular song “Tomorrow” and. many more favorites…. Enter now...
Police investigate Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Gun shots were fired in the area of St. Joseph Street in Fall River Saturday night, according to police. Detective Sergeant Moses Pereira said officers responded to the area and found one victim suffering from possible life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Detectives from the Major […]
Road tests canceled, parking ban issued due to weather
Lingering showers are expected to turn into wet snow showers Friday afternoon and evening.
GoLocalProv
Next Providence Police Chief Search: Smiley Sends Out Survey to 600
Late on Friday afternoon, a small group of recipients received a survey regarding who should be the next Providence Police Chief. The survey was sent out by Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office. The eight-question online survey was sent to 600 — those that Smiley’s chief of staff Emily Crowell...
