Providence, RI

247Sports

DePaul vs. No. 22 Providence Game Preview

We preview the Big East conference battle between the Blue Demons and the 22nd ranked Providence Friars on Saturday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island in this report. Key Information. DePaul Blue Demons (9-10, 3-5) vs. Providence Friars (14-5, 6-2) Saturday, January 21st, 1:00 p.m. Central –...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

LHS Renovation Committee makes colorful choices

LINCOLN – The Lincoln High School Renovation Committee met at the senior center on Jan. 12 to discuss color choices and details for the new Physical Education Center courts. The committee deliberated on the color of the mats surrounding the gym, the color of the court and the color of the lines on the court. No custom colors will be created, and instead the committee is working with the color palette the distributors have to match the Lincoln Lion blue as closely as possible.
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Middletown family’s lost dog found in FL one year later

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a tale that will make you smile; more than a year after their dog went missing, a Rhode Island family found her in St. Augustine, Florida.  Bella, an 8 pound Yorkie, went missing in October of 2021.  The dog was 7 years old at the time. Melissa’s 13 year old […]
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rimonthly.com

PVD Pies Is A Hidden Gem in Pawtucket for Sweet and Savory Treats

Tucked inside Pawtucket’s Hope Artiste Village is a little slice of pie heaven. Gina Rose Herlihy is the baker behind PVD Pies, serving up miniature and full-size versions of dessert classics, not to mention her own twists on savory favorites. PVD Pies opened in the spring of 2020 and has since taken Rhode Island’s bakery world by storm.
PAWTUCKET, RI
independentri.com

Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI

Annie at PPAC Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes

Annie, is coming to Providence Performing Arts Center, January 31st through February 5th!. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all. the hard knocks life throws your way. The score features the popular song “Tomorrow” and. many more favorites…. Enter now...
WPRI 12 News

Police investigate Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Gun shots were fired in the area of St. Joseph Street in Fall River Saturday night, according to police.  Detective Sergeant Moses Pereira said officers responded to the area and found one victim suffering from possible life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Detectives from the Major […]
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Next Providence Police Chief Search: Smiley Sends Out Survey to 600

Late on Friday afternoon, a small group of recipients received a survey regarding who should be the next Providence Police Chief. The survey was sent out by Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office. The eight-question online survey was sent to 600 — those that Smiley’s chief of staff Emily Crowell...
PROVIDENCE, RI

