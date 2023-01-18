LINCOLN – The Lincoln High School Renovation Committee met at the senior center on Jan. 12 to discuss color choices and details for the new Physical Education Center courts. The committee deliberated on the color of the mats surrounding the gym, the color of the court and the color of the lines on the court. No custom colors will be created, and instead the committee is working with the color palette the distributors have to match the Lincoln Lion blue as closely as possible.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO