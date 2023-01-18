ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
ABC13 Houston

Tech layoffs: Google to cut 12,000 jobs from workforce

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, said Friday that it will cut about 12,000 jobs from its global workforce, affecting approximately 6% of the company's employees. "I have some difficult news to share," Google's CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to Google employees on Friday morning. "We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles ... This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I'm deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

