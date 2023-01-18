Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
Briefing takes note of lead role of fentanyl in 515 suspected overdose deaths
This week, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, along with top leaders from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a briefing on suspected drug overdose deaths in the state. The event included the announcement of an opioid response center. In 2021,...
delawarepublic.org
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership
The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
delawarepublic.org
The Green – January 20, 2023
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership. The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2018. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now...
WBOC
Delaware Lawmakers Introduce Marijuana Legalization Legislation for a Sixth Time
DOVER, Del. - For the sixth time, Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana. HB 1 and HB 2 were introduced Friday afternoon by prime sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski (D). Democrats have been trying to legalize pot in the state for 10 years and have repeatedly been...
WBOC
Seal Season Underway for Delaware
DELAWARE - The MERR institute is reminding beachgoers and boaters to be on the lookout for seals.a. The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute, Inc. (MERR) say seals are visiting Delaware for the winter months. According to MERR, four different species of seals visit the waterways, and can often be seen resting on rocks, docks, beaches, and other areas throughout the state.
WGMD Radio
Delaware Unemployment Unchanged in December
Delaware’s unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December at 4.4% while the national average dropped from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December. In Sussex County unemployment increased by 1 tenth of a percent in December. The Delaware Department of Labor says the state’s Labor Participation Rate fell to 60.2 – a decrease of 1 percentage point from a year ago. Sectors with the greatest hourly wage growth include Professional & Business Services, Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Construction.
‘We’re on a roll now’: Delaware Gov. Carney cites economic progress in State of the State speech
Citing major new business projects in Seaford, Middletown, Wilmington, and elsewhere throughout Delaware, Gov. John Carney declared “we’re on a roll now” in his State of the State speech Thursday. The annual speech was Carney’s first before a full complement of lawmakers and state officials at Dover’s...
delawarepublic.org
State lawmakers to consider marijuana legalization once again
Delaware lawmakers will again consider whether to permit and regulate the use of recreational marijuana this session. State Rep. Ed Osienski — the prime sponsor of a pair of bills, one removing penalties for possessing small quantities of marijuana and another establishing a regulatory structure for the production and sale of it — is hopeful the decade-long debate within the General Assembly will end this year with the legalization of recreational marijuana.
delawarepublic.org
ChristianaCare hosts community event highlighting SIDS
ChristianaCare is drawing attention to sudden unexpected infant death syndrome, or SIDS, with a community event this Saturday in Wilmington. The hospital system is throwing a baby shower to give parents information about child safety. Between 2016 and 2020, Delaware had a slightly above average SIDS rate compared to the...
Missing Pennsylvania Man Found Dead In Delaware: Authorities
A Red Lion 38-year-old man who had been missing for five days was found dead in Delaware, authorities say.Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on January 13 around 10 p.m. and was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon the following d…
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
delawarebusinessnow.com
River and Bay Authority sells Salem property for $15.6 million
The Delaware River and Bay Authority completed the sale of the Salem Business Centre on Route 48 off Interstate 295 in Carney’s Point Township, NJ to D2 Collins, LLC of Philadelphia. The authority operates the nearby Delaware Memorial Bridge. The commercial real estate transaction involved a total of about...
Delaware working to tackle racial disparity in student test scores made worse amid pandemic
While Delaware schools have dropped restrictions on students put in place due to the pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 is still evident in student test scores. A disparity among results for Black and Latino students also continues, as evidenced by standardized tests which are similar to or worse than pre-pandemic test scores.
22 arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Delaware State Police arrested 22 people in Wilmington on charges related to “illegal marijuana pop-up sale events” throughout New Castle County.
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
WBOC
State Retirees Concerned About Future of Healthcare Benefits
DOVER, Del.- State retirees are speaking out about the future of their healthcare benefits once again. Earlier last year the Carney Administration planned to switch state retiree healthcare to a Medicare Advantage plan. A group of retirees, known as "RISE Delaware," protested the change for several weeks. The switch was...
Missing Pennsylvania mom found dead, DA says
PHILADELPHIA — Missing mom Jennifer Brown has been found dead in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced. Investigators responded to an industrial complex on Wednesday, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported. It was unclear what led authorities to the site where they found the body. Brown, 43,...
wtuz.com
Claymont Schools in Desperate Need of Help With Busing
Nick McWilliams reporting – At the latest Claymont City Schools Board Meeting, the pressing need for additional bus drivers was highlighted. A common problem nationwide, school districts are struggling to fulfill the required spots for bus drivers, putting strains on their resources and affecting how children get to and from school each weekday.
New 2-story Newark library to be built on same site
New Castle County has decided to update the Newark Free Library on the same site. The new, two-story building will have 50% more interior space, and there will be 80% more parking, Diana Brown, manager of the county’s 10 libraries, said this week. “Details of what will be inside will be developed with public hearings this year,” Out & About ... Read More
Espresso yourself: 4 new coffee shops open in Delaware
In Delaware, the new year started with a jolt — and that’s a good thing. Three independently owned coffee shops opened last month, proving that you can never have too many lattes. Like cleaners, banks and drug stores, every neighborhood seems to need a coffee shop — which is as it should be, according to Nicholas Qaabar, owner of ... Read More
