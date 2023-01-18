ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 5

Seaclusion
3d ago

Well good thing our open borders are providing drugs for all these overdose’s!!

Reply(2)
7
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Briefing takes note of lead role of fentanyl in 515 suspected overdose deaths

This week, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, along with top leaders from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a briefing on suspected drug overdose deaths in the state. The event included the announcement of an opioid response center. In 2021,...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership

The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

The Green – January 20, 2023

Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership. The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2018. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Seal Season Underway for Delaware

DELAWARE - The MERR institute is reminding beachgoers and boaters to be on the lookout for seals.a. The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute, Inc. (MERR) say seals are visiting Delaware for the winter months. According to MERR, four different species of seals visit the waterways, and can often be seen resting on rocks, docks, beaches, and other areas throughout the state.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Delaware Unemployment Unchanged in December

Delaware’s unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December at 4.4% while the national average dropped from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December. In Sussex County unemployment increased by 1 tenth of a percent in December. The Delaware Department of Labor says the state’s Labor Participation Rate fell to 60.2 – a decrease of 1 percentage point from a year ago. Sectors with the greatest hourly wage growth include Professional & Business Services, Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Construction.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers to consider marijuana legalization once again

Delaware lawmakers will again consider whether to permit and regulate the use of recreational marijuana this session. State Rep. Ed Osienski — the prime sponsor of a pair of bills, one removing penalties for possessing small quantities of marijuana and another establishing a regulatory structure for the production and sale of it — is hopeful the decade-long debate within the General Assembly will end this year with the legalization of recreational marijuana.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

ChristianaCare hosts community event highlighting SIDS

ChristianaCare is drawing attention to sudden unexpected infant death syndrome, or SIDS, with a community event this Saturday in Wilmington. The hospital system is throwing a baby shower to give parents information about child safety. Between 2016 and 2020, Delaware had a slightly above average SIDS rate compared to the...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

River and Bay Authority sells Salem property for $15.6 million

The Delaware River and Bay Authority completed the sale of the Salem Business Centre on Route 48 off Interstate 295 in Carney’s Point Township, NJ to D2 Collins, LLC of Philadelphia. The authority operates the nearby Delaware Memorial Bridge. The commercial real estate transaction involved a total of about...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
WBOC

State Retirees Concerned About Future of Healthcare Benefits

DOVER, Del.- State retirees are speaking out about the future of their healthcare benefits once again. Earlier last year the Carney Administration planned to switch state retiree healthcare to a Medicare Advantage plan. A group of retirees, known as "RISE Delaware," protested the change for several weeks. The switch was...
DELAWARE STATE
WGAU

Missing Pennsylvania mom found dead, DA says

PHILADELPHIA — Missing mom Jennifer Brown has been found dead in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced. Investigators responded to an industrial complex on Wednesday, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported. It was unclear what led authorities to the site where they found the body. Brown, 43,...
ROYERSFORD, PA
wtuz.com

Claymont Schools in Desperate Need of Help With Busing

Nick McWilliams reporting – At the latest Claymont City Schools Board Meeting, the pressing need for additional bus drivers was highlighted. A common problem nationwide, school districts are struggling to fulfill the required spots for bus drivers, putting strains on their resources and affecting how children get to and from school each weekday.
CLAYMONT, DE
Delaware LIVE News

New 2-story Newark library to be built on same site

New Castle County has decided to update the Newark Free Library on the same site. The new, two-story building will have 50% more interior space, and there will be 80% more parking, Diana Brown, manager of the county’s 10 libraries, said this week. “Details of what will be inside will be developed with public hearings this year,” Out & About ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Espresso yourself: 4 new coffee shops open in Delaware

  In Delaware, the new year started with a jolt — and that’s a good thing. Three independently owned coffee shops opened last month, proving that you can never have too many lattes. Like cleaners, banks and drug stores, every neighborhood seems to need a coffee shop — which is as it should be, according to Nicholas Qaabar, owner of ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy