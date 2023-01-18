Read full article on original website
uoflcardgame.com
Louisville high school coaches respond to Brohm & staff visits
Didn’t take long for the University of Louisville’s new football coaching staff to start to try to rebuild that recruiting wall around the city of Louisville that seems to have become pretty porous over the last few years. Cardinal Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff are trying to make sure that the next Brian Brohm or Michael Bush don’t leave the 502 to continue their playing careers.
Louisville Offers In-State '25 PG Jasper Johnson
The guard from Woodford County is the No. 1 prospect in the state, and one of the high-ranked in the class.
Louisville Trinity punter Carter Schwartz eyeing opportunity with Cardinals
Louisville Trinity 2023 punter Carter Schwartz is back on the recruiting market. The local product announced a commitment to Kentucky in October but reopened his recruiting process earlier in the week. The hometown Cardinals were quick to express an interest with new special teams coordinator Karl Maslowski building a relationship.
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
'24 5-star Bryson Tucker receives Louisville offer
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker. The 6-foot-6 prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sits as the No. 7 overall prospect nationally by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, while also checking in as the No. 4 small forward. Tucker's list of college options is...
Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers
The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
Louisville extends offer to '24 Top 50 Kon Knueppel
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 Top 50 target Kon Knueppel of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran. The 6-foot-6 four-star wing currently sits as the nation's No. 41 overall target in his class and the top prospect in Wisconsin. The Cardinals join an impressive list of scholarship offers that...
Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky
With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
WLKY.com
Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
visitfrankfort.com
“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort
The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract
January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
The Next Time You Go to Louisville, Stop at These Magnificent Underground Caverns
Squire Boone Caverns, located in Harrison County, Indiana, (just outside of Louisville, KY) is a natural wonder that is truly a sight to behold. These caverns have been formed over millions of years by the constant flow of water, carving out intricate passageways and chambers that are sure to leave visitors in awe.
WLKY.com
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
WLKY.com
McConnell announces millions in funding for colleges teaching cyber security in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is bringing his support for enhanced cybersecurity to the state. This morning, he announced $20 million in federal funding for workforce training in Kentucky. The University of Louisville could get a piece of the pie, but they’ll have to work for...
