Meade County, KY

uoflcardgame.com

Louisville high school coaches respond to Brohm & staff visits

Didn’t take long for the University of Louisville’s new football coaching staff to start to try to rebuild that recruiting wall around the city of Louisville that seems to have become pretty porous over the last few years. Cardinal Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff are trying to make sure that the next Brian Brohm or Michael Bush don’t leave the 502 to continue their playing careers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

'24 5-star Bryson Tucker receives Louisville offer

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker. The 6-foot-6 prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sits as the No. 7 overall prospect nationally by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, while also checking in as the No. 4 small forward. Tucker's list of college options is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers

The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville extends offer to '24 Top 50 Kon Knueppel

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 Top 50 target Kon Knueppel of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran. The 6-foot-6 four-star wing currently sits as the nation's No. 41 overall target in his class and the top prospect in Wisconsin. The Cardinals join an impressive list of scholarship offers that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
LOUISVILLE, KY
PaulaConwayNYC

5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky

With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
visitfrankfort.com

“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort

The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WOMI Owensboro

These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE

