A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman ends up in a dangerous situation and causes a significant traffic disruption in central Laredo. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, shortly after 8:00 o’clock in the evening, a car landed in a ditch next to the frontage road of I-35 heading north, right in front of Olive Garden.
City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This weekend the City of Laredo Mayor will take on an eight-week challenge. The ‘It’s time Texas Community Challenge’ is a competition where everyone across the state is invited to walk in order to encourage physical activity. The City of Laredo Health Department...
Laredo City Council appoints Vanessa Perez as Mayor Pro Tempore
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new council member assumes the role as Laredo’s mayor pro tempore. The Laredo City Council voted to appoint District 7 Councilmember Vanessa Perez. The new selection comes as former mayor pro tem District 2 Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez concluded his term in December. Perez will...
Final border wall contract awarded until Texas lawmakers OK more money
The Texas Facilities Commission on Thursday approved a $137 million contract to a Texas company to continue building the state's border wall, at less money than recently awarded to a private border wall builder. But no more contracts will be awarded until the Texas Legislature approves more border security funds.
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Workforce Solutions for South Texas hosts job fair
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization kicked off the new year with a fresh start for job seekers. Workforce Solutions for South Texas held a job fair on Wednesday, January 18, where they gathered over 20 companies looking to fill several positions. City of Laredo firefighters, U.S. Customs and...
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has revealed the names of the candidates who could potentially become Laredo’s next City manager. According to a press release, the finalists selected by the Laredo City Council during Tuesday’s council meeting include Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb, and Jane Shang.
Laredo Cycling Club inviting community to Shiloh Bike Trail meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local cycling club is pedaling forward with bringing changes to a popular bike trail and the public is invited to voice their suggestions. The Laredo Cycling Club will be hosting a public forum to discuss changes to the Shiloh Bike Trail. During the city’s recent...
Driver arrested and four undocumented people in custody following chase in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a human smuggling attempt that escalated into car chase. With the help of CBP agents, DPS Troopers arrested Jose Luis Trevino, 25 on Thursday afternoon and charged him with human smuggling and evading arrest. The incident happened on...
Commander’s Reception kicks off WBCA festivities
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Commander’s Reception officially kicked off the WBCA festivities in Laredo Thursday night. The celebration will be in full force this year after dealing with some setbacks due to the pandemic. The Commanders Reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 125th...
Agents seize over two million dollars of meth and cocaine
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Over two million dollars of drugs are off the streets thanks to the keen smell of a Customs canine. It happened during two separate busts. The first bust happened at bridge two last Saturday after agents referred a 33-year-old female to secondary inspection. It was there...
Pillar continues to offer medication to prevent HIV
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization is reminding the community about its efforts to prevent HIV. Back in December, Pillar announced the prep injection and pills were available at the clinic at no cost. According to Eduardo Reyes from Pillar, over 100 patients have received the medication which...
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident. Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35. An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location. ON Friday before noon, a...
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a Laredo teen who has been missing since December. Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 7 p.m. as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pick-up truck.
Girl Scout Cookie season officially underway in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to bust out your wallets because the Girl Scout cookie season has begun. The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas have received their shipments of cookies at the Girl Scouts center and now they are making their rounds across Laredo. The girls are...
Border Patrol Halted a Human Smuggling Attempt
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Jan. 18, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into a white truck on St. David Street. As Border Patrol agents followed the vehicle, the driver proceeded to turn onto Earthhaven Drive and several individuals fled from the vehicle. Border Patrol agents encountered the vehicle at the corner of Earthhaven Drive and Turin Drive and apprehended seven individuals.
$7.5 million in Marijuana hidden in cotton candy shipment
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A cargo carrying a shipment of sweets ended in a major pot bust. Over the weekend, at the World Trade Bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers sent a trailer carrying a shipment of cotton candy for a secondary inspection where they found that underneath all the sweet treats, lay millions of dollars worth of drugs.
A year after FBI raids Henry Cuellar’s home, no arrests and no answers
WASHINGTON — Last January, FBI agents raided U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s home and office in Laredo, emerging with a computer and plastic bins and bags containing personal items in a stunning spectacle that occurred just weeks before a tough primary election. The raid cast a shadow over a...
