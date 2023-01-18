ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Republicans introduce ethics reform bill to boost transparency

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Public transparency is a priority for some Republican lawmakers in Ohio. Shortly after losing his bid for Speaker of the House, Rep. Derek Merrin and others in his caucus introduced an ethics reform bill, the Ohio Ethics and Financial Disclosure Reform Act. The Monclova Township Republican contends it’s the first of […]
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on

The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio voter ID law raises discrimination concerns

CLEVELAND — Ohio voters can now expect stricter voter ID requirements the next time they head to the polls. It's a change some residents say will do more harm than good. Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 into law, requiring voters to show a state-issued photo ID when voting in person. Previously, voters had the option to show an alternate form of ID, like a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck indicating their current address.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Big Ohio redistricting changes before 2024? Don’t count on it, experts say

New Ohio Statehouse and U.S. Congressional maps are due this year, just like they were last year. But political scientists in the state aren’t holding out hope that major changes are coming. “It really is the ultimate political Groundhog Day without the redeeming learning that Bill Murray had,” said David Niven, political science associate professor […] The post Big Ohio redistricting changes before 2024? Don’t count on it, experts say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
acluohio.org

The State School Board Passed an Anti-Trans Resolution, Now What?

Late last year, the Ohio State Board of Education passed a resolution expressing its opposition to the federal government’s proposed Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students. I imagine that, upon hearing this news, many folks had a few questions: what is the Board, and what does it do? Are its members elected or appointed? Why would they want to pass this sort of resolution attacking queer students instead of pursuing affirming policies? Lastly, what does the resolution actually accomplish, and is it legally enforceable?
Ohio Capital Journal

Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio

The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Increased gun confiscations at Ohio airports in 2022; Matt Dolan announces run for US Senate

WYSO News Update for January 19, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. TSA gun confiscations (WYSO) - The number of firearms seized at Dayton International Airport tripled last year. TSA agents confiscated 13 guns—up from four collected in 2021. In Cincinnati, TSA agents collected 49 firearms last year. The previous year ended with 43 were confiscations. It is not illegal to transport firearms when traveling, but the firearm must be declared at check-in as baggage and be in its own locked container. The penalty for bringing unauthorized weapons to the airport can be as much as $14,000, depending on the circumstances.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’

Jake Zuckerman’s excellent Jan. 18 article, “‘Dark money’ fueled law to label natural gas ‘green energy’,” lays bare yet another example of the corruption that infects our state’s politics, thanks to Republicans in control of the Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that redefines natural gas as “green energy.” As the article points out, natural gas is a fossil fuel and is a significant source of climate change. The bill also makes it easier to drill for oil and gas in our wonderful state parks.
OHIO STATE
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Three Ohioans indicted for actions during Jan. 6 Capital breach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Ohioans were indicted Wednesday on charges resulting from their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Ryan Swoope, 28, Saul Llamas, 29 and Jordan Siemers, 25, all of Perry, were arrested on Nov. 30, 2022. Swoope was indicted on five...
PERRY, OH

