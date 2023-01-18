Read full article on original website
Ohio Republicans introduce ethics reform bill to boost transparency
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Public transparency is a priority for some Republican lawmakers in Ohio. Shortly after losing his bid for Speaker of the House, Rep. Derek Merrin and others in his caucus introduced an ethics reform bill, the Ohio Ethics and Financial Disclosure Reform Act. The Monclova Township Republican contends it’s the first of […]
wcbe.org
Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on
The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
wyso.org
Though outnumbered, Ohio Senate Democrats say they can still have a significant impact
Ohio Senate Democrats believe there is still a path forward for their members to make a significant impact in the legislative process even though they are outnumbered by Republicans five-to-one. There were still a few seats left at the 12-person table in the Ohio Senate Minority Caucus room after every...
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio voter ID law raises discrimination concerns
CLEVELAND — Ohio voters can now expect stricter voter ID requirements the next time they head to the polls. It's a change some residents say will do more harm than good. Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 into law, requiring voters to show a state-issued photo ID when voting in person. Previously, voters had the option to show an alternate form of ID, like a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck indicating their current address.
Big Ohio redistricting changes before 2024? Don’t count on it, experts say
New Ohio Statehouse and U.S. Congressional maps are due this year, just like they were last year. But political scientists in the state aren’t holding out hope that major changes are coming. “It really is the ultimate political Groundhog Day without the redeeming learning that Bill Murray had,” said David Niven, political science associate professor […] The post Big Ohio redistricting changes before 2024? Don’t count on it, experts say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Justice requires ending marijuana prohibition in Ohio: James Schultz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The people of Ohio may soon again be in a position to consider the question of legalizing recreational marijuana use. Deciding such a question requires considering which moral and political principles are relevant, and then applying those principles to the relevant facts. There are at least...
Ohio’s former Speaker of the House is on trial for bribery. Here’s what you need to know.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Roughly two-and-a-half years after his arrest, the trial of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder begins Monday. He’s accused of taking a massive bribe and passing a law worth more than $1.3 billion to Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp. The case is confusing. It...
Ohio gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A lawsuit aiming to block newly-passed gun limitations in Columbus has hit a new hurdle, as the judge overseeing the case disagreed with the state. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun laws violate the […]
wyso.org
Former Ohio lawmaker warns constitutional amendment resolution could hurt future development
A former Democratic state lawmaker is calling on Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to slow down and take a more careful approach to legislation that could make it harder to pass ballot issues in the future. Majority Republicans are sponsoring a resolution that would raise the threshold for passing proposed...
Dissenting Ohio House Republicans look to strip speaker of power as they wage fight over rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio House’s future is uncertain in the weeks following a contentious leadership fight. But if a brewing fight over what’s normally a routine first matter of business – setting the chamber’s internal rules – is any sign, that contentiousness is likely here to stay.
Ohio GOP leadership shrugs off dark money behind bill rebranding gas as ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Recently revealed records show an executive within the natural gas industry, from under cover of a dark money nonprofit, pushed state lawmakers to legally redefine the methane-based fossil fuel as “green energy” months before the idea was rushed through the statehouse in a 36-hour dash.
County-issued veterans IDs now unacceptable for voting
Ohio's retired veterans can no longer use county-issued veteran identification cards to vote under the state's new voter ID law taking effect later this year.
wvxu.org
Lawmakers have 4 months to act on recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio. What happens if they don't?
Time is running out for Ohio lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in the state. Under the proposal, Ohioans could buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis for recreational use. If lawmakers do not act by May 3, the...
acluohio.org
The State School Board Passed an Anti-Trans Resolution, Now What?
Late last year, the Ohio State Board of Education passed a resolution expressing its opposition to the federal government’s proposed Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students. I imagine that, upon hearing this news, many folks had a few questions: what is the Board, and what does it do? Are its members elected or appointed? Why would they want to pass this sort of resolution attacking queer students instead of pursuing affirming policies? Lastly, what does the resolution actually accomplish, and is it legally enforceable?
Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio
The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Largest bribery case in Ohio history begins in Cincinnati
Jury selection is set to begin Friday morning in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati in the largest bribery case in Ohio history.
wyso.org
Increased gun confiscations at Ohio airports in 2022; Matt Dolan announces run for US Senate
WYSO News Update for January 19, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. TSA gun confiscations (WYSO) - The number of firearms seized at Dayton International Airport tripled last year. TSA agents confiscated 13 guns—up from four collected in 2021. In Cincinnati, TSA agents collected 49 firearms last year. The previous year ended with 43 were confiscations. It is not illegal to transport firearms when traveling, but the firearm must be declared at check-in as baggage and be in its own locked container. The penalty for bringing unauthorized weapons to the airport can be as much as $14,000, depending on the circumstances.
Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’
Jake Zuckerman’s excellent Jan. 18 article, “‘Dark money’ fueled law to label natural gas ‘green energy’,” lays bare yet another example of the corruption that infects our state’s politics, thanks to Republicans in control of the Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that redefines natural gas as “green energy.” As the article points out, natural gas is a fossil fuel and is a significant source of climate change. The bill also makes it easier to drill for oil and gas in our wonderful state parks.
vinepair.com
A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)
Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
cleveland19.com
Three Ohioans indicted for actions during Jan. 6 Capital breach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Ohioans were indicted Wednesday on charges resulting from their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Ryan Swoope, 28, Saul Llamas, 29 and Jordan Siemers, 25, all of Perry, were arrested on Nov. 30, 2022. Swoope was indicted on five...
