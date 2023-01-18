ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

maddog
3d ago

can someone answer this question for me, you have all kind of cultures, races,religion, creed,Arab ownership all over the place,you have Nepal ownership all over the place,Chinese, Japan, ect etc, and they have only been in business for 30 40 yrs in America, but yet the black culture has been here for over 100 yrs and they still seem to figure it out ,why is that?????

governing.com

Ohio Lt. Gov. Announces $12M for Broadband and 5G Grants

(TNS) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation has announced that $12 million in grant funding through two programs will be allocated towards supporting Ohio's Broadband and 5G Sector Partnership as it works to implement the state's broadband and 5G workforce strategy.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, including Ohio facility

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Michigan; also will see investments, […]
DEFIANCE, OH
Detroit News

UAW, Ultium to start bargaining later this month on Ohio contract

Flint — The United Auto Workers will start negotiating a contract for its first represented battery cell manufacturing plant later this month, union President Ray Curry said at a General Motors Co. investment announcement Friday at the Flint Engine plant. More than 700 workers at the GM and LG...
FLINT, MI
Washington Examiner

Ohio’s record rainy day fund a chance at tax relief, some say

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s savings account is now the largest in history after it transferred more than $700 million into the rainy day fund, but some think it may be time to return some of it to taxpayers. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the $727 million transfer by...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Increased gun confiscations at Ohio airports in 2022; Matt Dolan announces run for US Senate

WYSO News Update for January 19, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. TSA gun confiscations (WYSO) - The number of firearms seized at Dayton International Airport tripled last year. TSA agents confiscated 13 guns—up from four collected in 2021. In Cincinnati, TSA agents collected 49 firearms last year. The previous year ended with 43 were confiscations. It is not illegal to transport firearms when traveling, but the firearm must be declared at check-in as baggage and be in its own locked container. The penalty for bringing unauthorized weapons to the airport can be as much as $14,000, depending on the circumstances.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio to spend $48M to 'better serve these children' through programs that support 'successful learning'

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio plans to spend $48 million in federal money to establish grants for early childhood education and early childhood care. The program, announced Wednesday morning by Gov. Mike DeWine, also plans to make a priority of finding sustainable local, state and federal long-term funding to take the place of the one-time federal dollars.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio voter ID law raises discrimination concerns

CLEVELAND — Ohio voters can now expect stricter voter ID requirements the next time they head to the polls. It's a change some residents say will do more harm than good. Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 into law, requiring voters to show a state-issued photo ID when voting in person. Previously, voters had the option to show an alternate form of ID, like a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck indicating their current address.
OHIO STATE
Morning Journal

Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain

Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
LORAIN, OH
wyso.org

Ohio and 3 other states are doing first wild turkey study in nearly 20 years

Wild turkey in Ohio are thought to have been doing well since being reintroduced into the state in the 1950s and '60s. However, scientists and wild turkey aficionados concerned about population declines want an updated status assessment. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State University are partnering on...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Emergency SNAP benefits ending in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
OHIO STATE
themirrornewspaper.com

Area Office On Aging Is A Resource For Older Residents

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio offers free services and connections to providers of all industries for those ages 60 and up. The agency provides resources from senior centers to businesses to support groups that older Northwest Ohioans and their...
MAUMEE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE

