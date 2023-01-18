Read full article on original website
maddog
3d ago
can someone answer this question for me, you have all kind of cultures, races,religion, creed,Arab ownership all over the place,you have Nepal ownership all over the place,Chinese, Japan, ect etc, and they have only been in business for 30 40 yrs in America, but yet the black culture has been here for over 100 yrs and they still seem to figure it out ,why is that?????
Reply(6)
2
Related
Study: Ohio’s squeezing $6.7 billion of economic activity out of its wine and grape industries
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio is squeezing a lot of economic activity out of grapes. A new study says Ohio’s wine and grape industries generated $6.7 billion in economic activity in 2022. The industry also supports 40,399 jobs and generated about $1.9 billion in wages. The study is from the...
governing.com
Ohio Lt. Gov. Announces $12M for Broadband and 5G Grants
(TNS) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation has announced that $12 million in grant funding through two programs will be allocated towards supporting Ohio's Broadband and 5G Sector Partnership as it works to implement the state's broadband and 5G workforce strategy.
Justice requires ending marijuana prohibition in Ohio: James Schultz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The people of Ohio may soon again be in a position to consider the question of legalizing recreational marijuana use. Deciding such a question requires considering which moral and political principles are relevant, and then applying those principles to the relevant facts. There are at least...
GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, including Ohio facility
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Michigan; also will see investments, […]
Detroit News
UAW, Ultium to start bargaining later this month on Ohio contract
Flint — The United Auto Workers will start negotiating a contract for its first represented battery cell manufacturing plant later this month, union President Ray Curry said at a General Motors Co. investment announcement Friday at the Flint Engine plant. More than 700 workers at the GM and LG...
Washington Examiner
Ohio’s record rainy day fund a chance at tax relief, some say
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s savings account is now the largest in history after it transferred more than $700 million into the rainy day fund, but some think it may be time to return some of it to taxpayers. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the $727 million transfer by...
wyso.org
Increased gun confiscations at Ohio airports in 2022; Matt Dolan announces run for US Senate
WYSO News Update for January 19, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. TSA gun confiscations (WYSO) - The number of firearms seized at Dayton International Airport tripled last year. TSA agents confiscated 13 guns—up from four collected in 2021. In Cincinnati, TSA agents collected 49 firearms last year. The previous year ended with 43 were confiscations. It is not illegal to transport firearms when traveling, but the firearm must be declared at check-in as baggage and be in its own locked container. The penalty for bringing unauthorized weapons to the airport can be as much as $14,000, depending on the circumstances.
wyso.org
Though outnumbered, Ohio Senate Democrats say they can still have a significant impact
Ohio Senate Democrats believe there is still a path forward for their members to make a significant impact in the legislative process even though they are outnumbered by Republicans five-to-one. There were still a few seats left at the 12-person table in the Ohio Senate Minority Caucus room after every...
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
WOUB
A former Ohio lawmaker warns the proposed constitutional amendment resolution could hurt future development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — A former Democratic state lawmaker is calling on Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to slow down and take a more careful approach to legislation that could make it harder to pass ballot issues in the future. Majority Republicans are sponsoring a resolution that...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio to spend $48M to 'better serve these children' through programs that support 'successful learning'
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio plans to spend $48 million in federal money to establish grants for early childhood education and early childhood care. The program, announced Wednesday morning by Gov. Mike DeWine, also plans to make a priority of finding sustainable local, state and federal long-term funding to take the place of the one-time federal dollars.
Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
Soon, health-focused nonprofits in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000.
How many miles do you drive? Ohio might want to tax you for them: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. We’re talking about how to pay for roads in an...
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio voter ID law raises discrimination concerns
CLEVELAND — Ohio voters can now expect stricter voter ID requirements the next time they head to the polls. It's a change some residents say will do more harm than good. Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 into law, requiring voters to show a state-issued photo ID when voting in person. Previously, voters had the option to show an alternate form of ID, like a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck indicating their current address.
Morning Journal
Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain
Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
wyso.org
Ohio and 3 other states are doing first wild turkey study in nearly 20 years
Wild turkey in Ohio are thought to have been doing well since being reintroduced into the state in the 1950s and '60s. However, scientists and wild turkey aficionados concerned about population declines want an updated status assessment. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State University are partnering on...
proclaimerscv.com
Federal SNAP Allotments will End in February, County Intends to Make Transition Easier
Based on a news statement from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, February will be the final month that Ohioans can access the federal government’s additional SNAP allotments. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act has provided urgent SNAP payments to families in Ohio since March 2020. Over...
Emergency SNAP benefits ending in March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
themirrornewspaper.com
Area Office On Aging Is A Resource For Older Residents
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio offers free services and connections to providers of all industries for those ages 60 and up. The agency provides resources from senior centers to businesses to support groups that older Northwest Ohioans and their...
unioncountydailydigital.com
AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
Comments / 7