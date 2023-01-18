It’s Happening Again — Smith & Wesson Knives & Tactical Gear Is Up to 44% Off Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Today, shoppers can score up to 44% off select Smith & Wesson knives and tactical gear at Amazon, bringing the price of folding knives, throwing axes, headlamps, and other items down to some of their lowest prices of the season.

If you’re unfamiliar, Smith & Wesson is one of the top and most respected weapon and tactical accessory brands in the world, which means a deal like this is one that you don’t want to pass up.

When hiking, fishing, or camping, you’ll want the best folding knife to help with tasks such as building shelter, cutting fishing lines, processing firewood, and starting fires. Folding knives also make the great outdoors easier and safer to navigate and take up little space in your hiking backpack or pocket.

Smith & Wesson also makes recreational products such as throwing axes along with weapon cleaning kits and headlamps, many of which are also on sale at Amazon right now.

We’ve seen price drops on Smith & Wesson in the past and know that these products sell rather quickly at any price point. With 44% off, there’s no better time to stock up on outdoor tactical gear and self-defense weapons than now.

Check out the best Smith & Wesson deals below.

Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops SWA24S 7.1-Inch S.S. Folding Knife

The Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops S.S. Folding Knife is made of black high-carbon stainless steel, making it a durable and lightweight option for outdoor activities such as camping and hiking. It features a 7.1-inch partially serrated clip-point blade with thumb knobs and an index flipper for added dexterity and comfortable use. It also has an added pocket clip for easy carrying.

With over 44,000 five-star ratings, it is notably an Amazon favorite, and at a price point of just over $15, it’s also an absolute steal.

Smith & Wesson 8-Inch Throwing Knives and 10-Inch Axes Combo

Designed for recreation, this throwing knife and ax set is a great option for beginners and experts alike. This combo comes with three axes and three knives, each of which features a balanced design and sharp edges for level throwing. The axes additionally feature a bottle opener, so you can easily open beverages as you compete in axe and knife-throwing competitions with friends.

Smith & Wesson 10.6in High Carbon S.S. Fixed Blade Knife with 5.2in Tanto Blade

This fixed-blade knife is 10.6 inches long and features a high carbon stainless steel blade of 5.2 inches. The ergonomically designed TPE handle makes for comfortable ambidextrous use and also comes with a lanyard hole so you can easily carry it around your neck if desired.

Smith & Wesson M&P Compact Pistol Cleaning Kit

This compact pistol cleaning kit helps you keep weapons in their best shape and is perfect to have on hand in case of a malfunction or during matches. Compatible with .22, 9mm, .357, .38, .40, 10mm, .44, and .45 caliber handguns, this small case will keep you effortlessly organized while fitting neatly into your range bag.

Smith & Wesson M&P Delta Force HL Headlamp

The Smith & Wesson Delta Force Headlamp is ideal to have in any situation where you need to light the distance. It weighs just 3.11 ounces and features a one-button control switch that illuminates up to 430 lumens. This durable, battery-operated light can additionally be set to six different modes — high, medium, low, turbo-high, strobe, and S.O.S.