ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

It’s Happening Again — Smith & Wesson Knives & Tactical Gear Is Up to 44% Off Today

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JUOr_0kJOelhn00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Today, shoppers can score up to 44% off select Smith & Wesson knives and tactical gear at Amazon, bringing the price of folding knives, throwing axes, headlamps, and other items down to some of their lowest prices of the season.

If you’re unfamiliar, Smith & Wesson is one of the top and most respected weapon and tactical accessory brands in the world, which means a deal like this is one that you don’t want to pass up.

When hiking, fishing, or camping, you’ll want the best folding knife to help with tasks such as building shelter, cutting fishing lines, processing firewood, and starting fires. Folding knives also make the great outdoors easier and safer to navigate and take up little space in your hiking backpack or pocket.

Smith & Wesson also makes recreational products such as throwing axes along with weapon cleaning kits and headlamps, many of which are also on sale at Amazon right now.

We’ve seen price drops on Smith & Wesson in the past and know that these products sell rather quickly at any price point. With 44% off, there’s no better time to stock up on outdoor tactical gear and self-defense weapons than now.

Check out the best Smith & Wesson deals below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9k9q_0kJOelhn00

Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops SWA24S 7.1-Inch S.S. Folding Knife

Buy Now On Amazon

$15.43 $21.99
Buy Now

The Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops S.S. Folding Knife is made of black high-carbon stainless steel, making it a durable and lightweight option for outdoor activities such as camping and hiking. It features a 7.1-inch partially serrated clip-point blade with thumb knobs and an index flipper for added dexterity and comfortable use. It also has an added pocket clip for easy carrying.
With over 44,000 five-star ratings, it is notably an Amazon favorite, and at a price point of just over $15, it’s also an absolute steal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vSTu_0kJOelhn00

Smith & Wesson 8-Inch Throwing Knives and 10-Inch Axes Combo

Buy Now On Amazon

$49.99 $94.99
Buy Now

Designed for recreation, this throwing knife and ax set is a great option for beginners and experts alike. This combo comes with three axes and three knives, each of which features a balanced design and sharp edges for level throwing. The axes additionally feature a bottle opener, so you can easily open beverages as you compete in axe and knife-throwing competitions with friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XH0GF_0kJOelhn00

Smith & Wesson 10.6in High Carbon S.S. Fixed Blade Knife with 5.2in Tanto Blade

Buy Now On Amazon

$34.44 $61.99
Buy Now

This fixed-blade knife is 10.6 inches long and features a high carbon stainless steel blade of 5.2 inches. The ergonomically designed TPE handle makes for comfortable ambidextrous use and also comes with a lanyard hole so you can easily carry it around your neck if desired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujdUJ_0kJOelhn00

Smith & Wesson M&P Compact Pistol Cleaning Kit

Buy Now On Amazon

$27.32 $31.99
Buy Now

This compact pistol cleaning kit helps you keep weapons in their best shape and is perfect to have on hand in case of a malfunction or during matches. Compatible with .22, 9mm, .357, .38, .40, 10mm, .44, and .45 caliber handguns, this small case will keep you effortlessly organized while fitting neatly into your range bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D96Vh_0kJOelhn00

Smith & Wesson M&P Delta Force HL Headlamp

Buy Now On Amazon

$28.22 $37.99
Buy Now

The Smith & Wesson Delta Force Headlamp is ideal to have in any situation where you need to light the distance. It weighs just 3.11 ounces and features a one-button control switch that illuminates up to 430 lumens. This durable, battery-operated light can additionally be set to six different modes — high, medium, low, turbo-high, strobe, and S.O.S.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 11

Related
SPY

Blast Off Sale: Nerf Guns Are Marked Down Like Never Before

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are two things we love at SPY. One is a sale, and the other is a sale on some of our favorite pastimes, including NERF guns. And if you’re like us and enjoy a little nostalgia every once in a while, get in on this action: Amazon is running a remarkable sale on variations of the popular 90s Hasbro toy. And to your delight, we’ve never seen the price tags drop this low. Shoppers have an opportunity to receive more than 60%...
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
SPY

Tired Of Expensive Cable TV? Secret Coupon Code Shaves 64% Off this HDTV Antenna For Free TV

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In the age of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, many people have opted to forgo traditional cable TV altogether. There are still plenty of us, however, that either prefer old-school TV or like to have it in addition to our favorite streaming subscriptions. It’s nice to come home at the end of the day and flip on the local news or maybe an NFL game, but the cost of cable is often outrageous, let alone justifiable. That’s why we were so...
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
AOL Corp

34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows. GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and the surprising things you should always -- and never -- stock up on when you go.
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy