ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Citing a ‘culture war,’ Senate panel advances bill to repeal gender-balance law

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJ7Bu_0kJOe6nN00

A Senate subcommittee advanced legislation to eliminate gender-balance requirements for state-created boards and commissions. (Photo by Katie Akin / Iowa Capital Dispatch)

A bill to eliminate a gender-balance requirement for government boards, committees and commissions advanced out of a legislative subcommittee Wednesday despite vocal opposition from almost all members of the public in attendance.

Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, introduced Senate Study Bill 1037 last week. He has said the law is no longer necessary due to women being fully represented on Iowa boards and commissions, but he also said eliminating the requirement will help panels that can’t achieve gender balance.

“It’s time for the culture to change,” he said at Wednesday’s meeting of the State Government Subcommittee. “The law has to change along with the culture, which no long needs a quota system.”

His fellow Republican on the three-member subcommittee, Sen. Cherielynn Westrich of Ottumwa, said she was supporting the bill in order to “move the conversation forward.”

Sen. Pam Jochum is a Democrat from Dubuque. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Senate)

Sen. Pam Jochum, a Dubuque Democrat, opposed the bill. “Quite frankly, I think we’re turning the clock back when we do legislation like this,” she said. “I can’t believe this is the solution to whatever problem it is that we’re trying to solve.”

The gender-balance law has been in effect for state boards and commissions since 1986, when it was signed into law by Republican Gov. Terry Branstad. It was expanded in 2009, effective Jan. 1, 2012, to include local boards and commissions.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Schultz said the law now appears to be part of a liberal agenda.

“I don’t know, it seems like the left is driving a culture war to try to separate people and I’d like to move us away from that,” he said. “So, I’m going to go ahead and sign this and we will move it to committee.”

He said he expects the issue will be picked up by the full State Government Committee in about a week and a half.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Although no one attending the meeting spoke in favor of the legislation, a representative of the Iowa League of Cities noted that rural communities have a hard time finding people to serve on some committees. The organization is registered as undecided on the bill.

Maureen White of the Iowa chapter of the American Association of University Women. (Screenshot from Iowa Legislature live feed)

Maureen White of the Iowa chapter of the American Association of University Women said the bill would represent a “huge step backward” for Iowa.

“Laws reflect our values,” White said. “So I want you to ask yourselves as members of this subcommittee, ‘Would repealing all gender-balance requirements be in the public interest, and does that build a better and more fair government? Or does it tell half our population that we don’t care whether they have a seat at the table?’”

Threase Harms, a lobbyist for the American Massage Therapy Association and the Iowa Environmental Council, said both organizations are opposed to the bill. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy, she noted, often deals with cases involving female clients victimized by male massage therapists and so gender balance on the licensing board that hears those complaints is essential.

The Iowa Environmental Council, she said, supports the current law since it includes an exemption for boards or commissions that have made a good-faith effort to comply with the requirement over the course of at least three months.

Keenan Crow of the organization One Iowa said the law has successfully improved the gender balance on local boards and commissions but stressed that there is still room for improvement.

“Right now, the percentage of gender-balanced county boards is 61.24%, so not quite two-thirds,” he said. “For municipal boards, it’s 62.26%. Women hold only 25.67% of county board chair positions, so still could improve in that area”

Crow said only eight Iowa counties have achieved gender balance on their boards and commissions, as have 12 Iowa cities.

State Sen. Jason Schultz is a Republican from Schleswig. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Legislature)

Also speaking against the bill were the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, the League of Women Voters of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Human Rights.

Of the organizations that have registered to lobby state lawmakers on the issue, the opponents include the Iowa State Education Association, Iowa Federation of Labor and Common Good Iowa. No organizations are registered in support of the bill.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Schultz said he continues to believe the current law is short-sighted.

“I’ve had enough people come to me — men and women, CEOs, board chairs — just talking about this makes things more difficult on Main Street, Iowa,” he said. “The idea that we would have a quota system in Iowa just seems short-sighted and the wrong direction to go. Looking for the best, most qualified people is a better way to go.”

Schultz has declined to say who has raised the issue with him and asked for repeal of the gender-balance law, saying he doesn’t “want to draw attention to them.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Citing a ‘culture war,’ Senate panel advances bill to repeal gender-balance law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies

Iowa House Republicans released their first slate of legislation for the year Wednesday, including a batch of proposed new requirements for schools on curriculum and student gender identity. One bill, House File 9, would prohibit school districts from providing any accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity without written consent from the […] The post House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete. Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, advanced a bill setting medical standards on a national level […] The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill would eliminate Iowa’s gender-balance requirements for government boards

A western Iowa lawmaker has introduced legislation to eliminate the gender-balance requirements for boards, committees and commissions that are established by state law. Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, introduced Senate Study Bill 1037 this week. He said it’s not part of any “cultural agenda” but an attempt to do away with a law […] The post Bill would eliminate Iowa’s gender-balance requirements for government boards appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa student gun safety advocates share 2023 policy goals

Students with March for Our Lives Iowa said Tuesday they plan to focus during the 2023 legislative session on firearm regulations which can hold up to the newly implemented constitutional amendment. Group leaders held a news conference Tuesday at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. Each year, the gun violence prevention group brings up […] The post Iowa student gun safety advocates share 2023 policy goals appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Sorbo claims the left wants you ‘to eat bugs’ while Republicans attempt to gut SNAP program

Former C-list actor and current Twitter provocateur Kevin Sorbo continued his public campaign to erase any remaining goodwill among fans of cheesy action TV shows from the 1990s. He has apparently entered the conversation around the current attempt by the Republican party, emboldened by its narrow grasp on the House of Republicans led by a Majority Leader who was barely elected by his own party, to gut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP and formerly known as “Food Stamps.”
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”

Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
VIRGINIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy