T-Mobile discloses data breach impacting 37 million accounts
T-Mobile disclosed a new data breach in which a malicious actor stole the personal details of 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts through one of its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). An API is a software interface or mechanism commonly used by applications or computers to communicate with each...
T-Mobile Says Hackers Used API to Steal Data on 37 Million Accounts
Wireless carrier T-Mobile on Thursday fessed up to another massive data breach affecting approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts. In a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), T-Mobile said that an unidentified malicious actor abused an API without authorization to access customer account data, including name, billing address, email, phone number, date of birth, T-Mobile account number and information such as the number of lines on the account and plan features.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees. In the first three weeks of this...
Efficient identification of abnormalities in power distribution data
The reliability and security of power distribution systems is a critical infrastructure issue that can affect the lives of many people when compromised. Research in the International Journal of Power and Energy Conversion looks at how the gSpan method for screening data sets can be used to ensure power security.
Advertising Strategies For PaaS Services
Businesses nowadays are increasingly turning to PaaS services to power their applications and services. They need an effective advertising plan to get the word out about their offer and attract new customers. Have you ever considered using Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) services to help promote your business?. PaaS is a cloud computing...
5 Tips To Minimize Enterprise Data Loss
In today’s digital age, data is everything. But with the abundance of data comes the risk of data loss. Cyberattacks are on the rise, and the numbers are staggering. According to recent statistics, computers with internet access are under attack every 39 seconds, an alarming threat to cybersecurity. But...
Ransomware attack hits nearly 300 fast food restaurants in UK
Yum! Brands, the fast food brand operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill fast-food restaurant chains, were hit by a ransomware attack that forced it to close 300 locations in the United Kingdom. Yum! Brands operates 53,000 restaurants across 155 countries and territories, with over...
What is SingularityNET And Why Is Its AGIX Token Exploding By 116%?
The popularity of artificial intelligence applications has been growing as popular platforms like SingularityNET and ChatGPT become mainstream. With Microsoft investing $10 billion on ChatGPT, we should expect AI applications to become more mainstream in the next few years. AGIX, the native token of the SingularityNET, is capitalizing on this...
The Irish DPC fined WhatsApp €5.5M for violating GDPRSecurity Affairs
The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) fined Meta’s WhatsApp €5.5 million for violating data protection laws. The popular messaging app WhatsApp has been fined €5.5m by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC has given six months to...
Apple appeals UK probe, but is it just buying time?
Apple has filed an appeal against the UK competition watchdog’s decision to launch an investigation against it and Google into their dominance of mobile services. The iPhone maker’s legal team argues that the probe should be reviewed, arguiing it missed timing requirements to launch an investigation, Reuters explains. Then UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will continue to look into the matter while defending its decision.
Big Tech Firms Should Share Revenue With Digital News Publishers for Industry Growth, I&B Secretary Says
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra made a strong pitch for Big tech aggregators to share a part of their revenue with publishers of digital news, who generate original content. In a message sent to the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) conference on Friday, Chandra said Australia, Canada, France and...
Leaking company secrets via generative AIs like ChatGPT
For a third party, knowing what people from company X are asking of ChatGPT (or any other generative AI) could be quite interesting and profitable (as well as damaging to company X). Some scenarios which come to mind:. Product team member chats with an outside AI about ideas for new...
BP Pulse and Tritium shake on new DC fast charger order to expand the oil giant’s EV network
BP Pulse, the EV branch of oil and gas conglomerate BP, placed a new order for DC fast chargers from electric vehicle power supply maker Tritium. The companies have not specified how many chargers are in the new order, but Tritium calls it its “largest ever order from a single customer.” The transaction means there will soon be even more available chargers as EV adoption grows and government-mandated deadlines to eliminate combustion cars looms closer.
The Rise in Cyber-Attacks from Bad International Actors
There has been a rise in cyber-attacks on banks and financial institutions from bad international actors, and it stems from organizations approaching encryption wrong. The rise in threats from criminal international actors has been an ongoing problem for the security industry and only continues to grow. At this rate, breaches have become so common that companies almost expect them. Cybercriminals are always looking for ways to access and take precious data from organizations in the U.S., no industry is an exception and what’s incredibly worrisome, is that it’s disturbingly easy to do. Additionally, with the rapid advances in quantum computing, bad actors have the potential to access weapon designs, undercover programs, pharmaceutical and chemical intellectual property, financial data and material science research. Cyber criminals are staying on the pulse of updates in technologies as well as security gaps to find ways to access data and use it for malicious purposes. The time is now to act and adopt new ways to protect their data.
How 5G Networks Are Secured and Enabled By SASE
As more organizations consider their own 5G MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) roll outs and environments, there are important deployment and security considerations. While still a fairly new technology, adoption rates of 5G have increased significantly, currently at three times that of 4G. The buzz has been growing around 5G for some time, as the new networking standard promises faster speeds, greater bandwidth, and optimized mobility.
