There has been a rise in cyber-attacks on banks and financial institutions from bad international actors, and it stems from organizations approaching encryption wrong. The rise in threats from criminal international actors has been an ongoing problem for the security industry and only continues to grow. At this rate, breaches have become so common that companies almost expect them. Cybercriminals are always looking for ways to access and take precious data from organizations in the U.S., no industry is an exception and what’s incredibly worrisome, is that it’s disturbingly easy to do. Additionally, with the rapid advances in quantum computing, bad actors have the potential to access weapon designs, undercover programs, pharmaceutical and chemical intellectual property, financial data and material science research. Cyber criminals are staying on the pulse of updates in technologies as well as security gaps to find ways to access data and use it for malicious purposes. The time is now to act and adopt new ways to protect their data.

2 DAYS AGO