Blacksburg, VA

streakingthelawn.com

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s win against Wake Forest

Despite a near second half collapse, the Virginia Cavaliers still managed to pull out a big victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons by the final score of 76-67. With the win, UVA moves to 15-3 on the season and 7-2 in the ACC, now one of only three teams in the conference with two or fewer in-conference losses along with the 6-2 Pittsburgh Panthers and the 7-1 Clemson Tigers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

How a blend of small ball and triangle offense has reinvigorated UVA basketball’s offensive production

If you’re at all familiar with the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team’s offensive schemes, you know that the traditional mover-blocker (or sides) offense that Dick and Tony Bennett have popularized is Virginia’s go-to look. While caveats and counters have been added to the offense over time with more ball-screens incorporated particularly since the National Championship season, the set is fairly simplistic with the continuous pin down and flare screens for curling guards characterizing it.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UVA Basketball 1/20 NET Report

UVA Basketball 1/20 NET Report

Eight games into the ACC conference slate and the Virginia Cavaliers are feeling pretty good after winning their last four and six of their last seven. A dominant performance against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night is cause for optimism as it seems the team is clicking correctly on both ends of the floor heading into a road game against a streaking Wake Forest Demon Deacon team.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

