Despite a near second half collapse, the Virginia Cavaliers still managed to pull out a big victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons by the final score of 76-67. With the win, UVA moves to 15-3 on the season and 7-2 in the ACC, now one of only three teams in the conference with two or fewer in-conference losses along with the 6-2 Pittsburgh Panthers and the 7-1 Clemson Tigers.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO