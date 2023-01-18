Read full article on original website
thenationalnews.com
Layoffs at Amazon and Microsoft deal big blow to second-largest US tech hub Seattle
Job cuts at Amazon and Microsoft are the latest blow for the Seattle region in the US state of Washington, which is still struggling to recover from the pandemic-era destruction of the commuter economy that, as in many cities, is the lifeblood of America’s second-largest tech hub. The number...
Voice of America
US Schools Start Legal Actions against Social Media Companies
Social media companies are facing legal action seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth. The lawsuits came recently from the public schools in Seattle, Washington and a suburban school system. But the new lawsuits face a complex legal path. The lawsuits argue the social media...
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
IonQ to Open First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the U.S., Supported by the U.S. Congressional Delegation From Washington State
COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced plans to open the first known dedicated quantum computing manufacturing facility in the U.S., located in the suburbs of Seattle, Washington. The new facility will house IonQ’s growing R&D and manufacturing teams, as they develop systems to meet continued customer demand. With public support from U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) — an early proponent of the CHIPS and Science Act — and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, U.S. representative from Washington’s 1st congressional district, today’s announcement is part of IonQ’s broader intent to invest $1 billion through expansion in the Pacific Northwest over the next 10 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005073/en/ Multi-floor facility located in Bothell, Washington, will support IonQ’s development of quantum computing systems (Photo: IonQ)
KUOW
Week in Review: Kshama Sawant, the legislature, and Microsoft
Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Publicola’s Erica Barnett, Seattle Channel’s Brian Callanan and Seattle Times David Kroman. On Thursday, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant announced that she will not run for reelection in 2023. She said her plan is to form Workers Strike Back, a new movement to further the causes she has championed. She also called out Democrats, saying the party is moving further to the right. What impact did she have as a Seattle City Councilmember?
KUOW
Getting laid off from your Seattle tech job? KUOW wants to hear your story
Major tech companies have shed more than 4,000 jobs here in three months. Does that include you?. We want to hear from tech workers in the Seattle metro area being let go at Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Twitter. What’s your next move?. Share your experience with KUOW and help...
theregistryps.com
International Labor Union Purchases 63,695 SQFT Office Building in Tukwila for $11MM
A suburban city south of Seattle that saw a handful of sales transactions in 2022 is starting out the new year with the acquisition of an office building for $11.1 million, or approximately $174 per square foot, according to King County public records. The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 5 purchased the building from Richland-based Gesa Credit Union. The sale was recorded on Jan. 18.
Layoffs hit thousands of Seattle-area Amazon, Microsoft employees
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced Wednesday it would lay off 10,000 workers, on the same day more Amazon workers received notice that their jobs would be cut. Microsoft said the layoffs represent about 5% of its global workforce. In a filing with the state, the company disclosed plans to...
seattlemedium.com
Coping With Inflation: Cost Of Living In Seattle Among The Highest In The Nation
Over the course of the pandemic, many families have experienced a significant rise in the costs of necessities that has made it hard for them to attain economic security. Individuals and families are finding themselves having to look for other options and opportunities to earn additional income to help compensate for the rise in inflation.
Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon
(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
KUOW
Laid off from Microsoft or Amazon? Seattle's still full of opportunities
Getting laid off is hard. But between job openings and startup opportunities, losing a job can be the beginning of a new journey, especially in the Seattle region's tech economy. Layoffs at Microsoft and Amazon total 28,000 nationally. In the Seattle region, where both companies are headquartered, more than 3,000...
KUOW
What are the impacts of going 'cash-free' in King County?
Do you remember the last time you paid for something in cold, hard cash?. For many of us, using a credit or debit card has become a normal part of life. Using an app like Apple Pay or Google Pay on your phone to swipe 'n' go has become more common as well.
WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet
I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
The Stranger
Why I’m Not Running Again for City Council
This is now the tenth year I’ve had the honor to serve as an elected representative of Seattle’s working people. Workers in Seattle, through getting organized alongside my socialist City Council office, and my organization, Socialist Alternative, have won historic victories, from the $15/hour minimum wage to the Amazon Tax to landmark renters’ rights.
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands
Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade
Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal. This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.
Regal Cinemas Shutting Down Longtime Seattle Theater
Cineworld, Regal's parent company, is closing dozens of theaters across the country.
KUOW
Seattle's Socialist Councilmember Sawant plans exit from city hall
Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not run for reelection in 2023, opening up District 3 to a newcomer after nearly 10 years in office. Her announcement Thursday also details the next steps she plans on taking to "continue to be disturbers of the political peace in Seattle, as well as nationally, whether inside or outside City Hall."
