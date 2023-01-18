Read full article on original website
Man falsely reported son inside stolen car in Waterbury to expedite police response: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested a dad after he allegedly falsely reported that his son was inside a stolen car. Police said on Friday around 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an Exxon Gas Station on Wolcott Street for the report of a car that was stolen while left running and unoccupied. The driver […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests
#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).
NBC Connecticut
Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour
Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati. Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said. He did not release any futher details. Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on...
5 Men Try To Enter High School In Westchester, Flee After Security Denies Entry: Police
Security measures proved effective when five unknown men were denied entry to a high school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 20, five unidentified men tried to enter Eastchester High School at the school's single point of entry but were prevented from going inside by a secur…
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Man Tries To Carjack Vehicles On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say
In a scene taken out of a video game, a man tried to repeatedly steal vehicles on I-84 in Hartford until he was stopped by good samaritans who had enough of his antics, police said. The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:45 a.m., when state police received reports...
darientimes.com
Police: Serial CT car thief crashed $150,000 Dodge Charger while fleeing Meriden dealership
MERIDEN — Police say a man who has been linked to 10 car thefts in Connecticut was arrested on larceny charges last week, nine months after he drove a customer’s car through a local dealership’s garage doors in an attempt to steal it. The Dodge Challenger Demon...
trumbulltimes.com
Man injured in fight at Quality Street supermarket, Trumbull police say
TRUMBULL — One man was injured in a fight at a local supermarket late Friday afternoon, according to police. Charges against one or more people are expected in connection with the incident, said Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department. Weir said Trumbull officers responded...
Police make arrest in Griswold attempted armed robbery
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation from December. After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Charlie Snowfly of Waterbury on Thursday and charged him with the illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fatal Accident Investigated
#Bridgeport CT– On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1827 hours the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and parties are now arguing. A female caller stated a female operator involved in the accident is trapped in her vehicle and going into cardiac arrest. A second caller stated the parties are still arguing on the scene.
Vigil planned in memory of homeless Bridgeport man beaten to death
It will be held at McLeavy Green at 6 p.m on Sunday to remember Daniel Engeldrum.
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Eyewitness News
Scammers pose as DEA agents and Wallingford police officers
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Wallingford Police Department warned that scammers are posing as its officers and DEA agents. Wallingford police said they received a fraud complaint on Wednesday. A victim reported that they received a phone call from people who claimed to be a DEA agent and a Wallingford...
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
Woman Admits Stealing $1M Lottery Winnings From Ticket Bought At Glen Cove Store
A 34-year-old woman is facing years in prison after admitting that she stole her cousin’s $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased on Long Island and tried keeping the bulk of the winnings for herself. Iris Argueta, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in...
Shelton police say 2 men choked a car owner, then stole Mercedes
Shelton Police are investigating a carjacking outside Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road.
Hungry Burglars: Trio Nabbed For Breaking Into Cookie Shop, Pizzeria In North Haven, Police Say
A juvenile and two 19-year-olds, all from different municipalities in Connecticut. were nabbed after allegedly breaking into a cookie shop and a pizza restaurant. The burglaries were uncovered in September 2022 when North Haven officers responded to Universal Drive for the report of a burglary to Crumbl Cookies. Upon arrival,...
New Haven shootings leaves 1 dead, another injured overnight: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot in New Haven overnight Saturday; one of them died from their injuries and the other is recovering, according to police. Police were called to the 200 block of Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot in a parking lot. Officers found a male gunshot victim on the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Haven mother speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A mother who lost two children to gun violence in New Haven is speaking out and pleading for unity and change following the fourth shooting death in the Elm City this year. The first homicide victim of the year, Dontae Myers, was the last son Laquiva Jones had. She says […]
Man Busted With 4 Pounds Marijuana Advertised Sales On Atlantic City Street: Police
A Brooklyn man was arrested with nearly four pounds of marijuana in his car, authorities said.At 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Herbert Nelson, 37, was found selling from his personal vehicle on a city street, they said.Officer John Bell was patrolling the area of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hal…
