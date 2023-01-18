ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Michael Ross
3d ago

JABBA JONES . what's your conspiracy theory on this one FAT BOY? WHAT no PATRIOTS leaping to his defense on this one?

27
John Delaney
3d ago

Lawyers are supposed to advise their clients about legal rights it seems nowadays they’ll do what the client tells them to do even if they know it’s illegal to the detriment of their standing but I guess if they pay enough it’s ok to take the hit any thoughts ?

9
Abandoned By Republicans
3d ago

Criminals representing a criminal. And, so it goes with Trumps new Republican Party.

21
Related
Law & Crime

Kari Lake Deleted a Tweet Attacking the Judge and Opposing Lawyers in Her Election Loss Lawsuit. Now, It’s Part of Her More Than $500,000 Sanctions Fight.

After losing her lawsuit seeking to reverse her 17,117-vote defeat in a judge’s blistering ruling, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake boosted a conspiracy theory that the outcome had been “ghostwritten” by a Democratic party lawyer. “The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No...
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Court Benchslaps Trump Econ Weirdo Peter Navarro In Contempt Of Congress Case

This afternoon, the US District Judge Amit Mehta handed former White House advisor Peter Navarro a plate of cold spaghetti in his effort to avoid trial for contempt of Congress. Trump’s econ crank flung many, many strands of pasta at the wall, hoping at least one would stick and get him off the hook after he refused to engage with the January 6 Select Committee. But Navarro was no more successful than his pal Steve Bannon, who engaged in a similar food fight with Trump appointee Judge Carl J. Nichols before being convicted of the same charge in July.
RadarOnline

Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit

Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
capitalbnews.org

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.

Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
BRUNSWICK, GA
KARE 11

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS DFW

Attorneys for Texas death row inmate say comedy special contributed to death sentence, want the Supreme Court to review

BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a College Station man are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to review the constitutionality of his death sentence, after footage from a comedy special hosted at Brazos County Jail was used to sentence him. At the time of filming, Gabriel Hall was in the Brazos County Jail for attacking a couple in their College Station home. In 2011, Hall was convicted for shooting, stabbing, and eventually killing Edwin Shaar. Linda Shaar, survived the brutal attack. Hall was 18 at the time.In 2015, the jail gave Comedy Central permission to film a video...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes a month after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his first trial, resulting in a mistrial. At the retrial this week, the jury needed only a few hours of deliberation before convicting him on all three counts of unlawfully possessing unregistered silencers. Speed’s case is noteworthy not only because of his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot with the far-right Proud Boys group, but also because he espoused antisemitic views in undercover recordings and discussed strategies for eradicating the Jewish population in the U.S.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

