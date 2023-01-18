Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Allied nations — including the U.S. — met today to talk military support for Ukraine
Having announced one of its biggest aid packages yet, U.S. military officials met with allied nations to talk military support for Ukraine. German support for the war remains an unresolved question.
A new private sponsorship program lets everyday Americans help refugees settle in
With refugee resettlement organizations stretched thin, the U.S. is trying a different approach. A private sponsorship program called Welcome Corps will let groups of regular people sponsor refugees.
While many ring in the Year of the Rabbit, Vietnam celebrates the cat
The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, and more than a billion people will ring in a fresh year, prompting one of the world's largest annual migrations as observers travel for family reunions. The holiday is celebrated throughout much of Asia and the Asian diaspora, including among those of Vietnamese,...
