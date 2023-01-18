ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes As He Catches Heat for Recent Rihanna Remark

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

The ESPN analyst said he was excited for this year’s show, but admitted he wishes another artist was performing.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for something he said on television, but this time it doesn’t have to do with sports.

On his Wednesday appearance on the Sherri show, Smith admitted he was excited for Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show this year, but he also wishes a different artist was performing: Beyoncé.

“There’s one thing she’s not, she ain’t Beyoncé,” Smith said, met with gasps and boos from the crowd. “The only reason I brought up Beyoncé is because Beyoncé recently performed at the Super Bowl.”

Needless to say, Rihanna fans were not happy with Smith’s comments. This led the ESPN analyst to issue a three-minute video apology to Rihanna and her fans.

“I’m gonna own it. I know what y’all trying to do, but I’m gonna own it because I get paid to speak for a living, so I need to be more careful,” Smith said. “I want Rihanna to know, you’re a superstar, you’re sensational, you’re spectacular, you’re no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing the Super Bowl halftime show.”

Smith once again reiterated that he only brought up Beyoncé was because she’s performed in the Super Bowl halftime show before, but not by herself since she’s only joined Bruno Mars and Coldplay. He said he will always compare every Super Bowl halftime show to the year that those three artists performed together.

At the end of the video, Smith wishes Rihanna the best of luck for her show, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Comments / 25

G Man
3d ago

So let's all just listen to folks who lie about their feelings. At least he tells you just how he feels and good for him, no apology necessary.

Reply(3)
3
Zorian
3d ago

He's right, though. Rhianna is NOT Beyoncé, and Beyoncé is not Rhianna. He didn't say that to put Rhee Rhee down, just to say that he prefers one over the other, which is his right. If we were playing a game of Who'd You Rather, I would rather with Rhianna. She's that Jessica Rabbit kind of sexy with a Blunt, while Beyoncé is more like a Lena Horne kind of sexy. Nonetheless, they are both smoking hot babes, just in a different and very beautiful way, that's all. And that AINT a bad thing.

Reply
2
Nate Young
3d ago

BRUH....What is the fascination with Beyonce? Can someone please explain to me? She has already done the halftime show twice why do we care to see her again? Steven Smith is just given a job just for having one....Dude is horrible a commentary amd should not be critical of anyone else. 🙄🙄🙄

Reply
2
