Stephen A. Smith Apologizes As He Catches Heat for Recent Rihanna Remark

The ESPN analyst said he was excited for this year’s show, but admitted he wishes another artist was performing.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for something he said on television, but this time it doesn’t have to do with sports.

On his Wednesday appearance on the Sherri show, Smith admitted he was excited for Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show this year, but he also wishes a different artist was performing: Beyoncé.

“There’s one thing she’s not, she ain’t Beyoncé,” Smith said, met with gasps and boos from the crowd. “The only reason I brought up Beyoncé is because Beyoncé recently performed at the Super Bowl.”

Needless to say, Rihanna fans were not happy with Smith’s comments. This led the ESPN analyst to issue a three-minute video apology to Rihanna and her fans.

“I’m gonna own it. I know what y’all trying to do, but I’m gonna own it because I get paid to speak for a living, so I need to be more careful,” Smith said. “I want Rihanna to know, you’re a superstar, you’re sensational, you’re spectacular, you’re no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing the Super Bowl halftime show.”

Smith once again reiterated that he only brought up Beyoncé was because she’s performed in the Super Bowl halftime show before, but not by herself since she’s only joined Bruno Mars and Coldplay. He said he will always compare every Super Bowl halftime show to the year that those three artists performed together.

At the end of the video, Smith wishes Rihanna the best of luck for her show, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12.