McLaren CEO Reveals What ‘Frustrates’ Him About Lando Norris

The rising Formula One star is a fan favorite, but it seems he may have one tiny flaw like the rest of us.

Lando Norris is a rising Formula One star, entering his fifth season on the grid (and with McLaren) with a contract extension through 2025 .

He’s become the best in the midfield, finishing seventh in 2022 with 122 points, and has disrupted podium finishers from time to time. The fan-favorite driver is consistent with a calm demeanor; however, like any twentysomething, there’s bound to be part of his personality that might irritate the higher-ups.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in an interview with British GQ , “What frustrates me about Lando? He’s been five minutes late more than once. If we’re supposed to leave at 8:00, it might be 8:07. The great thing about him is he is very honest and owns everything. And he’s definitely improved.”

Though it’s a small flaw, Brown was also quick to praise Norris, who will be a leader in the McLaren garage with rookie Oscar Piastri joining the Woking-based team. Norris was vocal about his thoughts with last year’s car, but the CEO is adamant that the driver has “another 10 to 15 years ahead of him. I think as long as we can get him a car, he’ll be a world champion.” McLaren hasn’t won a championship since 1998.

“With everything I’ve learned, maybe I could win a race [in 2023], but I’m unlikely to win a championship until possibly that time [’24 or ’25],” Norris said to GQ . “I know I need to be at the absolute top of my game in those years.”