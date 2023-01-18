HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile has been charged following a threat on social media, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson. The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office received information regarding a threat at Volunteer High School that was posted on social media at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Following an investigation a juvenile was charged and was taken into custody at around 8 p.m. The threat did not single any person out, police added.

