Washington County, TN

Related
Juvenile charged following threat on social media, Hawkins County sheriff says

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile has been charged following a threat on social media, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson. The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office received information regarding a threat at Volunteer High School that was posted on social media at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Following an investigation a juvenile was charged and was taken into custody at around 8 p.m. The threat did not single any person out, police added.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder

(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Man killed in Sullivan County homicide identified

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed in a Sullivan County homicide has been identified by police. Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville was found dead Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. and discovered...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Bristol, Virginia police search for suspect who shot into a home

BRISTOL, Va-- Police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon. According to the Bristol, Virginia Police department, officers were called to Ventura Circle after a report was received of a gunshot. Officers found one gunshot had been fired into a home.The resident...
BRISTOL, VA
Shot fired by officer at vehicle in Bristol, Virginia, police say

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a police officer fired a shot at a vehicle in Bristol, Virginia, Friday. Police said the vehicle had been parked at the Delta Hotel off exit 7 for several hours and went to check on the vehicle. The driver of the...
BRISTOL, VA
2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business

(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Several improvements coming to Kingsport in 2023

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's looking to be a big year when it comes to improvement projects in Kingsport. Mayor Pat Shull says there are several exciting capital projects planned for 2023. He says one project is to renovate the Kingsport Public Library. In 1961, the library moved into what was formerly a post office, built in 1925.
KINGSPORT, TN
Search for new city manager ongoing in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Tennessee is working to hire a new city manager. Current City Manager, Bill Sorah, announced his intentions to retire last year. He was appointed by council to serve as city manager in January 2014. 2023 is gearing up to be a...
BRISTOL, TN
TVA recruits Daniel Boone High School students for part-time positions

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Daniel Boone students now get a chance to work with TVA through the Computer Aided Design program. Allen Bishop says students in his class are chosen to work in the CADNet program, it allows high school students to apply for a part-time job with the TVA.
GRAY, TN
Students jumpstart their career at TCAT in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — More students are getting a jumpstart on their careers than ever at TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) in Elizabethton. Dual enrollment is when students that are still in high school can enroll at TCAT and receive credit toward a vocational degree. Right now, there...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Second person found dead after man charged with murder in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second person has been found dead after a man was charged with murder in Sullivan County, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. This person has not been identified by police. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and discovered a person dead. No charges have been filed in this case.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Changes coming to Elizabethton for those who recycle trash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — There are changes coming to Elizabethton for those who recycle their trash. The city had an agreement with the county to service two different recycling drop-off locations located at Lyons Park and on Mill Street. City officials say they were contacted by the Carter County...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Bays Mountain Park mourns death of 8-year-old wolf named Takoda

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park is mourning the death of an 8-year-old wolf named Takoda. Takoda had an ear injury and then an infection, according to park officials. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the University of Tennessee veterinarian staff. “Takoda was a strong...
KINGSPORT, TN
Local Vietnam veteran receives award from Quilts of Valor Foundation

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has a simple mission: to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. On Friday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia, Tim Landis was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Anne Cowan. Landis is a Vietnam veteran, who had not yet received a Quilt of Valor.
BRISTOL, VA

