WSVN-TV
8 adults, 5 children displaced after fire sparks at Dania Beach triplex
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Dania Beach has forced families out of their homes. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story triplex along Northwest 13th Avenue, near First Street, after receiving a call at around 10:50 a.m., Saturday.
cw34.com
'Very bizarre:' Delray Beach PD detail woman's latest rescue from storm drain
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday afternoon, Delray Beach Police and Fire Rescue pulled a woman from a storm drain near Lindell Boulevard. This is the second time they've rescued this same woman from the stormwater system in the past two years, and she had to be extricated from a similar situation a third time in another state.
cw34.com
cw34.com
Fire breaks out in laundry room at home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A dryer fire caused a laundry room in Port St. Lucie to go up in flames. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District said several units were dispatched at around 10 p.m. to a home on Silver Oak Drive for a residential structure fire.
Pedestrian killed in Greenacres trying to cross the street outside of the sidewalk
A pedestrian trying to cross the street outside of a sidewalk was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car on 10th Avenue North in Greenacres. A West Palm Beach motorist was traveling westbound in the 5300 block of 10th Avenue North when the pedestrian improperly tried to cross the roadway, violating the motorist’s right of way, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report. It is unknown where the pedestrian was before the collision but when he tried to cross the street, he was outside of the crosswalk and not near an intersection, the report stated.
Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
WPBF News 25
Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines condo building deemed unsafe, triggering displacement concerns
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - With condominiums crumbling from the inside out, residents in Pembroke Pines said they are fearful if being kicked out due to the unsafe conditions. Residents at the Heron Pond condos, located in the area of Southwest First Street and 84th Avenue, came home to an...
cw34.com
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Firefighters put out van in flames on Florida's Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dramatic video shared by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shows crews working to put out a van engulfed in flames. Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Florida's Turnpike earlier in the week. No one was injured in the incident.
cw34.com
Video: Man pepper sprays employees, flees with $1,200 worth of wigs
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators said a man was caught on camera pepper spraying beauty supply store employees and running off with $1,200 worth of wigs. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near on East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park.
cw34.com
Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
cw34.com
'My girls mean the world to me': Delray Beach woman looking for lost parrot
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is looking for her lost parrot after her other bird set them free in Delray Beach. Earlier this week, Rebecca Farrell’s Macaw learned how to pick the lock on his aviary. The Macaw opened the door and Chewy, an African gray parrot, and Rosalie, a rose-breasted cockatoo, escaped.
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next Morning
A Florida couple is facing charges after they allegedly forgot one of their eight children at a public park. Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to share this article!
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
Fort Lauderdale car fire, body found inside
FORT LAUDERDALE - A disturbing discovery after firefighters put out a car that was on fire at Fort Lauderdale park. Just after 3 a.m., police and firefighters were sent to the 6400 block of NW 21st Avenue after someone reported the fire. There they found a car fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Palm Aire Village Park, a largely industrial park area north of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in short order and that's when they found the body of a man inside the car. Police have not released any additional information at this time, saying it's an ongoing investigation.
cw34.com
Four people ejected during crash involving a Tesla in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were taken to the hospital and one to a trauma center after a crash in Martin County. It happened on Jan. 20 around midnight on Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a...
cw34.com
