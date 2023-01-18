ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

8 adults, 5 children displaced after fire sparks at Dania Beach triplex

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Dania Beach has forced families out of their homes. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story triplex along Northwest 13th Avenue, near First Street, after receiving a call at around 10:50 a.m., Saturday.
DANIA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Storm drain, brothel, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in over 2 years. A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in over two years. The Delray Beach Police...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pedestrian killed in Greenacres trying to cross the street outside of the sidewalk

A pedestrian trying to cross the street outside of a sidewalk was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car on 10th Avenue North in Greenacres. A West Palm Beach motorist was traveling westbound in the 5300 block of 10th Avenue North when the pedestrian improperly tried to cross the roadway, violating the motorist’s right of way, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report. It is unknown where the pedestrian was before the collision but when he tried to cross the street, he was outside of the crosswalk and not near an intersection, the report stated.
GREENACRES, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Video: Man pepper sprays employees, flees with $1,200 worth of wigs

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators said a man was caught on camera pepper spraying beauty supply store employees and running off with $1,200 worth of wigs. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near on East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cw34.com

Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale car fire, body found inside

FORT LAUDERDALE - A disturbing discovery after firefighters put out a car that was on fire at Fort Lauderdale park.  Just after 3 a.m., police and firefighters were sent to the 6400 block of NW 21st Avenue after someone reported the fire. There they found a car fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Palm Aire Village Park, a largely industrial park area north of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in short order and that's when they found the body of a man inside the car. Police have not released any additional information at this time, saying it's an ongoing investigation.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

