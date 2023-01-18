Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Admits to Violating Terms of His Bond
On January 5, 40-year-old Jedediah Franks failed to appear for a pretrial conference in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. In August of 2022, Franks was arrested and charged with three counts of felony drug possession. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for the January 5 hearing and he was taken into custody after he was arrested on January 12 for property destruction. Franks is currently serving a 60-day jail sentence that was imposed by Circuit Court Judge Shelly Cundiff for the property destruction charge.
KULR8
Man killed on Crow Reservation, suspect in tribal custody
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday on the Crow Reservation. Mayor Quincy Dabney of Lodge Grass tells NonStop Local the incident occurred near Dunmore. Dabney says the victim was shot and killed Wednesday night after an altercation with the suspect that took place earlier in the day. Lodge...
Sheridan Media
SMH offers medical information at the tip of your finger
Sheridan Memorial Hospital is now offering secure, online access to a patient’s personal health information through their patient portal known as MySheridanHealth. Patients can easily access their medical information 24 hours a day via an app on their cell phone or via computer at sheridanhospital.org. MySheridanHealth is available to...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo’s Operation Blue Santa Sees Increased Need for Assistance
During this week’s Buffalo City Council meeting, Erika McCarter gave an update on Operation Blue Santa for the 2022 Christmas season. McCarter, along with her husband Brian, organize the annual event, which she explained more about. The program helped four families, or 15 people, which she said was the...
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish are searching for HE instructors
The Wyoming Game and Fish Sheridan region will host an instructor training for individuals who wish to become a certified hunter ed instructor. The training will be held Feb. 16-18. Wyoming’s hunter ed program is led by volunteers. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Wyoming Game and Fish...
Sheridan Media
A Sheridan County Wide High School was Considered 117 Years Ago
In nearly every Wyoming Legislative session, the question of school consolidation comes up. But it is hardly a new idea. In the Sheridan Post on Jan 12, 1906, there is this article: County High School Movement Started with a View to Establishing Such an Institution; Some of the Benefits That Will Result from a County High School in This County: Understanding that the school directors of this district at their regular meeting had discussed the proposition of establishing a county high school in Sheridan, providing the other districts were willing to cooperate in the movement, a Sheridan Post representative asked Mr. J.D. Loucks, president of the school board, what was the object of an institution, Mr Loucks very readily submitted to an interview and in reply to interrogations by the scribe said:
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Homicide Victims Identified
The two people whose bodies were found deceased earlier this month, have been identified, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd says the bodies of 39-year old Erin Johnson and her son, 13-year old Owen Lawson were found by Sheridan Police Officers just before 7pm on Friday, January 6th, at their home at 1511 Mydland Road lot #138.
Sheridan Media
SCLT Talk Features Artist Hans Kleiber
Carrie Edinger, SCLT Historic Program Manager, and Sonja Caywood, manager of the Hans Kleiber Studio, shared the stage on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton talking about Hans Kleiber, Artist of the Big Horns. A large crowd of around 30 people attended the talk.
Sheridan Media
SCSD#2 Addresses Teacher Housing
Lack of affordable teacher housing has been a problem in many towns in Wyoming. Houses are in short supply in many areas, and those that are available can be very expensive. Scott Stults, Superintendent at SCSD#2, talked about the lack of housing in Sheridan. He said this was not a new concern in Sheridan, “We’ve seen that for years,” But he added that recently they have seen a drastic increase in the price of homes in the area. This increase is making it difficult for teachers to find housing, either a rental or a purchase, that they can afford on a teacher’s salary.
Sheridan Media
The Everly Brothers Experience at the WYO
The WYO Theater is inviting the public to the Everly Brothers Experience, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the WYO. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly. According to the WYO, since 2016, brothers...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Wolf Creek Road Contract Amendment
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a contract amendment for construction administration on the Wolf Creek Road Reconstruction Project. The amendment authorizes WWC Engineering to perform the scope of administrative work on the project for a fee of $38,500. According to information provided by the county, the project budget prior...
Sheridan Media
Access Recognition Program award
The Wyoming Game and Fish have announced the Fryberger Ranch, owned and operated by Sue and Ron Martin and located in central Sheridan County, is this year’s recipient of the Access Recognition Award Program for the northeast quadrant. According to the department, the annual ARP award is given to...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College Bassist Wins International Society Award For Research
The International Society of Bassists (ISB) awarded Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman, Sheridan College’s Director of Strings and Orchestral Studies, the Grand Prize in the Professional Division of their biennial research competition. Every two years, the ISB awards in four categories: excellence in performance, instrument building, composition, and academic research.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Boys Swimming Results: January 20, 2023
The Bronc swimmers and divers were victorious in a home dual vs. Kelly Walsh. The next scheduled swim meet is on Tuesday, January 24th at home vs. Campbell County and Thunder Basin. It’s the last home swim meet of the season. Sheridan 107 Kelly Walsh 69:
Sheridan Media
Weekend Sports Preview: January 20-22, 2023
Sheridan HS Basketball: The Sheridan Bronc and Lady Bronc basketball teams are back on the court for 2 games this weekend and now they’re in that part of the schedule where the games really matter, because it’s the start of 4A Northeast Quadrant play. On Friday, they are...
